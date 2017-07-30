Why Hiring A Digital Marketing Agency Is Cheaper Than Hiring A Freelancer?

We are living in a digital age. The digitized world has now given us a chance to explore more opportunities than ever. The US digital marketing industry is one of the fastest growing industry that is predicted to spend nearly $120 billion by 2021. For businesses and entrepreneurs, the online world has made it possible to expose their business in front of a huge audience. To do so, in the best possible way is not the job of just an individual.

By now, most of us have heard the term “Freelancer”. In the past couple of years, the Freelance industry has got a lot of boom. Some small business owners hire freelancers to work on small tasks at a price that they can afford. But to achieve success in digital world, a single freelancer may not be the right choice for your business. You may require to hire more than one personnel if you are looking to take your business online. These may include,

Graphic designer to work on designing logos, images, banners and other marketing material.

to work on designing logos, images, banners and other marketing material. Web developer to develop a nicely coded website.

to develop a nicely coded website. SEO expert to optimize your website to make it more search engine friendly.

to optimize your website to make it more search engine friendly. Lastly, an SMM expert to run campaigns on social media platform.

Digital marketing is not a single level domain. It has multiple levels and multiple requirements so is it feasible to hire an employee for every single task? Absolutely not! You need a logo designer, a package designer, a website manager, a social media strategist and some other experts to run the business.

Soliciting and hiring people online can also be a troublesome job. Once found and hired, then coordinating with them can be another challenging task. Even hiring different freelancers for each of the jobs would cost you much more but an online marketing agency already employs different personnel for each of these jobs.

For such reasons, hiring a reputed digital marketing agency for all the online marketing tasks can be a viable solution. Let us go over some areas where entire digital marketing agencies benefit our business more than hiring a freelancer for the management of various tasks.

Experts know their game

Having your business or start up associated with a boutique digital marketing firm is always a good option let alone it being a digital marketing firm. It comes with its own set of advantages. Well just to start it off, imagine the output of an entire workforce that is competent and expert in every service they offer in comparison to the output of a single person.

The exposure that one can gain from digital marketing companies is endless. Such companies have professionals and expert teams on board that have the adequate knowledge and expertise to run campaigns which are definitely not possible by a single employee. According to Hubspot 74% of the total Facebook population uses the social media site for business purposes. This clearly shows that a good campaign here can give the business a boost.

Finding the right freelancer is not easy

Companies with a strong digital marketing presence in their industry tend to outperform their peers, according to research from Capgemini Consulting and MIT’s Sloan School of Management. Perhaps, instead of investing immense resources in hiring, on boarding and training new talent for your team, it may be wise to bring in expert consultants or an agency to fulfill all of your marketing needs. Oftentimes, it is money better spent.

Now the beauty of digital marketing companies is that they let you have equal opportunity. So the exposure that a fortune 500 company enjoys with these 74% Facebook population can be equally enjoyed by you as well.

Economies of scale is there

The cost efficiency that these digital marketing agencies offer is the most interesting part. According to an extensive research conducted by a marketing consultant Alexandra Tachalova , the cost of hiring a digital marketing agency is less than you think. Paying for a monthly fee to an entire group of people with varied levels of expertise has never been as cheaper as it is now. They run campaigns and get you quantifiable and measurable results. All of this is done at a considerably low cost. Whereas, the freelancers prefer monthly retainers or project based prices that costs you more in the long run.

Helps you save your time & resources