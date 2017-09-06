Why Hiring Joel Weldon As My Speaking Coach Changed My Life

I recently joined a mastermind called, “Genius Network,” run by super-connector and marketing genius, Joe Polish.

Genius Network is a group of “Industry Transformers” who collaborate, teach, and help one another.

A key aspect of Genius Network is meeting together and teaching the other members in the group in the form of “10-minute talks.”

Well, Joe Polish wants his events to be good.

He wants all of his speakers to be incredible.

Consequently, in order for the Genius Network members to give a 10-minute talk at one of the events, they are required to work with Joe Polish’s speaking coach, Joel Weldon.

Joel has been paid to speak at over 3,000 events, he’s coached or critiqued over 10,000 speakers and is the creator of Joel Weldon’s Ultimate Speaking System. He’s brilliant at what he does.

How do I know?

Well, I signed up to give a 10-minute talk at the Genius Network event in September of 2017. So in mid-August, I got lined up with Joel and we started working on my talk.

I was BLOWN AWAY at how quickly he helped me hone in my message.

He asked me all the right questions.

He helped me focus in on what really mattered to the audience.

He also gave me his training videos about how to make a visual presentation that is actually engaging and works.

He showed me how to use the PowerPoint slides to keep my wandering self focused on the task at hand.

It was crazy.

I don’t consider myself a speaker.

I even told Joel, “Speaking isn’t really my thing.”

However, after working with Joel for three sessions, I feel like I’m a changed person.

I have way more confidence in my speaking ability than I ever thought possible.

But here’s what has blown me the most away about working with Joel Weldon: Generosity and abundance.

Joel’s job, as it relates to Genius Network, is to help people like myself give the best talk we can. The goal is for every Genius Network meeting to be sensational, powerful, and focused.

The thing is, Joel did way more than that for me. He’s introduced and connected me with amazing people. He’s helped me prepare a talk that could change the trajectory of my career. He’s helped me believe in myself. He even recommended me speaking at other events!

Joel told me I have the passion and skill to speak. I knew he was telling the truth. But I had convinced myself it wasn’t true.

Well, after the third session with Joel, he asked if I’d be open to joining him at various speaking events. “You’ve got an amazing message,” he said.

I was sold.

After three hours of working with Joel, I hired him to become my private speaking coach.

As a performance psychologist, this got me very excited. I know the power of making a personal investment. It has the power of changing your very identity. It acts as a forcing function—compelling you to move forward to make good on your investment. It’s why I’m involved in high level masterminds like Genius Network.

But working with Joel felt different, even inspired.

He did something more than just help me learn how to speak. He brought the true essence of my message, and myself, out of my talk. And then he gave me some brilliant strategies about how to make the most of my talk.

For example, he told me to have timed-out where I need to be at two very specific spots in my talk.

“At slide 50 at 6:30 seconds and slide 70 at 8 minutes,” he told me.

That alone keeps my focused.

“Just use the slides,” he assures me.

I can do this.

When you find a coach who can bring out your best gifts, that’s one thing. When you find someone you immediately connect with, and who immediately opens up life-changing doors for you, that’s another.

That’s my experience hiring a speaking coach.