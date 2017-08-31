Why Houston Wasn't Evacuated Before Hurricane Harvey Hit

Why did Texas residents not evacuate from Harvey? originally appeared on Quora - the place to gain and share knowledge, empowering people to learn from others and better understand the world.

Answer by Ty Doyle, lives in Houston, TX, on Quora:

The short answer to this question is Hurricane Rita. In 2005, right after Katrina had destroyed the Gulf Coast, Rita formed in the Gulf and threatened the Houston area. Not wanting to repeat the mistakes of Katrina, where people in harm's way failed to heed pleas to evacuate, Houston became a ghost town as people fled north on I-45. Even with contraflow measures implemented (southbound lanes were converted into northbound), traffic did not move at all. I drove with friends and it took us 12 hours to drive approximately 50 miles where we slept in my car by an Exxon station — a worse situation than just staying in place. Driving on fumes the next morning, we found the only gas station that was still operating (the station’s fuel supply was so low that it literally took 15 minutes to fill my tiny tank) and managed to refuel. Ultimately, a drive to Dallas that typically takes 3.5 hours took about 24. And I was lucky! A lot of people got stranded without fuel and had to ride out the storm in their cars; if you didn’t have food and water on hand, you weren’t likely to get any for some time. Some people got fed up and turned around, only to become stranded in their cars closer to the storm. All in all, at least 130 people died, with most deaths attributable to being on the road away from home. Many people drowned in their cars or suffered heat stroke; a bus about a mile ahead of us filled with the elderly exploded, killing 24. Plus, even for people who survived, there were fights, stealing, illness, etc. Almost all of us would have been significantly better off at home.

There were two lessons from Rita: the first is that it's extremely difficult to evacuate a metro area with nearly 7 million people in a short period of time. And the second is that unless staying at home is physically dangerous—as it was in New Orleans during Katrina—you are safer at home than you are trying to navigate roads that may become dangerous at a moment’s notice. As a result, evacuation orders were issued in connection with Harvey, but only where the risks of staying were excessive, such as in waterfront communities. More evacuation orders were issued during the storm in neighborhoods that were especially hard hit. But it would have been a colossal mistake to encourage all of Greater Houston to leave: personally, my neighborhood and much of the western part of the city is doing fine all things considered—you'd think we had a bad night of rain, not a biblical flood—so the literally millions of those similarly situated and I would only have contributed to traffic jams/accidents that would have hindered first responders and those who needed to leave. At the time of this writing, fewer than 50 people have died due to Harvey in spite of significant flooding in parts of Harris County. You can replace homes and furniture, but you can't replace people. A mass evacuation would have resulted in far more deaths.

And to address some of the other points, the city has a large network of shelters planned out just for situations like this; more than 250,000 Katrina refugees were eventually accommodated, for example. There was no way to put together a comparable network anywhere else on such short notice, and the outpouring of assistance, both from within the Houston area and beyond, has been extraordinary and will only improve once conditions have improved and trucks can easily reach the city. This isn't the ad hoc nightmare of poor leadership and bad decisions on the ground that was Katrina.