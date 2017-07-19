Why I Am Replacing 'Coincidence' with 'Synchronicity'

CIP

I recently overheard a conversation between two women. One asked the other about her plans this summer. She answered that her and her family had been planning to go to Paris. There it was – ‘Paris.’ I felt my once blooming dream waking from its hibernation, a dream put to sleep by the power of my mind and its ability to create almost insurmountable obstacles.

I once wanted to find someone special to go with me but waiting for that someone ended up taking years until the dream quietly withered and made me forget. This was the moment when the simplest yet most difficult thought occurred to me, “I don’t need to go to Paris with anyone...!’’ Ping! In an instant, I released years of limitation due to my conviction that Paris is for lovers, not singles. All of a sudden, my dream of being two alone together on a trip to Paris was replaced by a surprisingly romantic vision of myself sitting on a balcony in the late summer overlooking the Eiffel Tower with a pink sky while writing my book and sipping a glass of red. The summer breeze and the smell of the brewing city is intoxicating; life, laughs and music flowing in the streets from the cafés to the restaurants...

That afternoon on my way home from work I was wheeling my bike along the same walking street that I had walked through to and from work for the past two years. As I reached the bike lane I looked up and saw what was probably the most French balcony in my entire hometown. It had thin, black bars with romantic twirls and to each side of the balcony there was a pale blue tile that said ‘Paris.’ I could begin to wonder why I had never seen that balcony before in my life, instead I recognized that I was somehow encouraged to look up at the right time to witness the evidence of blessed synchronicity.

Another staycation. Not tempting. Helping the environment or saving money wasn’t going to float my boat while waiting for a romantic partner who, as I had designed it, would grant me the permission to go to France. This time I felt I was done waiting, and the stream of synchronistic events that followed that week was the voice of the Universe responding, “Congratulations, I agree!’’

Day 2: Another moment of synchronicity happened as I turned on the TV—a single’s desperate search for recreation when too tired for two-way conversation—airing a documentary on the Eiffel Tower. I watched for a moment in disbelief then concluded it was all just a coincidence, however, I couldn’t help but wonder if this was the Universe at play once again nudging me to go.

Day 3: The movie. It was about an author going to France. It was about other things as well, and I must say if this movie is a depiction of what awaits me I can look forward to sex and murder wrapped up in a plot for my next book.

Day 4. Yup. Another movie. He said he thought Rome was the most romantic city, but she said she thought Paris was. I thought she was right.

Day 5. My colleague’s t-shirt said ‘Les Deux,’ and I thought to myself, “Okay, alright, it’s a t-shirt but it’ll keep the ball rolling...” On my way home from work my grandmother called me. She wanted to know how things were and how I managed to carry all of my groceries on a bicycle. I was heading for another supermarket. As I got there I parked my bike rather laboriously and sat down on a random staircase in the sun until we said goodbye. From that staircase, I stared right into a sign from across the street that said ‘House of Paris.’

At that point, I had experienced all the nudging I needed, however, it didn’t stop there as I a few days later went shopping and picked up a random dish mat that, as I flipped it over, said ‘PARIS.’ You can’t make this stuff up! Dish mats can be exciting when you’re single, by the way.

Synchronicity is generally explained by an occurrence of events which appear related but have no discernible connection. This new desire to go to Paris, however, was the sign that had the Universe conspire to show me I shouldn’t question its ability to throw a little magic into the mix. I no longer needed to question the amount of possibilities that was available to me. No more limiting beliefs. I was the maestro.