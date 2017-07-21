Vik Vek, Contributor Travel and Photography Blogger. Creator of IamVagabond.com

Why I am sorry that I left California

07/21/2017 03:02 pm ET

Sometimes a little separation can do wonders for a relationship

Being apart for a little over a year made me realize all that you stood for. From those happy moments of life to making-me-smile, even in those trying times.

Yes, I took you for granted. Yes, I didn't appreciate you the way I should've. Having lived away from you I realize how good I had and how badly I missed all that.

Now I am back and with all my heart. I am here and love you even more. Every day more than I ever did before.

I Love You California!

http://www.iamvagabond.com
365 days of Summer

8 National Parks right here including Yosemite and Death Valley along with hidden gems like Channel Islands NP

http://www.iamvagabond.com
Yosemite National Park
http://www.iamvagabond.com
Death Valley National Park
http://www.iamvagabond.com
Channel Islands National Park

Gorgeous cities like San Francisco, Los Angeles and of course San Diego just to name a few..

http://www.iamvagabond.com
San Francisco Bay Area
http://www.iamvagabond.com
Los Angeles - Hollywood
http://www.iamvagabond.com
San Diego

Stunning California coastline along with World Class Beaches like Santa Monica, Santa Cruz and La Jolla

http://www.iamvagabond.com
Santa Monica
http://www.iamvagabond.com
Santa Cruz
http://www.iamvagabond.com
La Jolla

and yes a few out of the ordinary ones like Star Trek Rocks and the Dying Sea

http://www.iamvagabond.com
Vasquez Rocks
http://www.iamvagabond.com
Salton Sea

and America’s most photographed tree

http://www.iamvagabond.com
Lone Cypress at 17 mile drive

many more reasons at: http://www.iamvagabond.com/california.html

As always you can find me at:

This post is hosted on the Huffington Post's Contributor platform. Contributors control their own work and post freely to our site. If you need to flag this entry as abusive, send us an email.
Why I am sorry that I left California

CONVERSATIONS