Why I am sorry that I left California

Sometimes a little separation can do wonders for a relationship

Being apart for a little over a year made me realize all that you stood for. From those happy moments of life to making-me-smile, even in those trying times.

Yes, I took you for granted. Yes, I didn't appreciate you the way I should've. Having lived away from you I realize how good I had and how badly I missed all that.

Now I am back and with all my heart. I am here and love you even more. Every day more than I ever did before.

I Love You California!

8 National Parks right here including Yosemite and Death Valley along with hidden gems like Channel Islands NP

Gorgeous cities like San Francisco, Los Angeles and of course San Diego just to name a few..

Stunning California coastline along with World Class Beaches like Santa Monica, Santa Cruz and La Jolla

and yes a few out of the ordinary ones like Star Trek Rocks and the Dying Sea

and America’s most photographed tree

many more reasons at: http://www.iamvagabond.com/california.html