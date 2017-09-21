Why I Am (Still) A Republican

re·form / rəˈfôrm / verb - to make changes in something (social, political, economic, or institutional) in order to improve it

People are always shocked when I tell them that I'm a registered Republican.

As a lifelong possessor of progressive values, many of my liberal colleagues are left scratching their heads when we get into political conversations.

I completely understand their pushback. Their questions are valid. Questions like, "How Ryan?!!! How can you be a member of a party that has become so imperialistic, so sectarian, so unkind, and so desperate to be in power that it puts a man like Donald Trump in office?!!! You're the reason he's in the White House!!!"

Uh... no... actually, I'm not.

Republicans like me are a small bunch, but we're in it for a reason. We don't vote along party lines and we don't follow the herd.

One of us, a friend of mine named Robb Ryerse is running for Congress as a Progressive Republican in the Arkansas 3rd, the most conservative district in the state, where I'm told that they frequently use progressives for target practice. (Watch Robb on Fox News in the player below).

Robb is running on a platform that I can totally get behind, even though he's not running on the Democratic ticket. I can say "yes" to what he stands for without searing my conscience. I'm so proud of what Robb and others like him are up to in the world.

My question to my Democrat friends (who far outnumber my Republican friends) is always this-- "Do you really think the country would be better off if we only had a one-party system? If, all of the sudden, overnight, every Republican were to just vanish from the face of the earth, would that fix all the country's problems?"

No, it wouldn't. The United States would likely follow the path of every other country on the face of the earth that has been decimated by a one-party system.

So why am I still a Republican? Because true reform comes from within. Any type of reform, whether in government, religion, or business has never come from the outside. Reform always comes from someone on the inside. (And that doesn't mean that it comes from a stuffed shirt who was an easy mark for high office because of his business connections and a vast array of earthly treasures).

The very nature of reform requires one who is a member of that very thing that they are trying to reform. One who is empathic, but firm, one who knows the lingo, the stances, and the ropes, but is still unwavering in his/her desire for reformation.

This is why I stay registered with the party that I am. Being a Republican opens seats for me at tables of influence that I'd never be invited to were I a Democrat.

There are very (very) few things about my party's platform that I agree with, but I believe that no one and no-thing is beyond reform.

I will continue to be a thorn in the side of my conservative siblings. I will speak my mind, and with reason and compassion continue to explain my "why's" even if it's accompanied by the sound of cutlery hitting the floor at the dinner table.

I will continue to believe that there is hope for the political party that made slavery illegal in our country so long ago. I will continue to admire and support courageous men and women who stay on the inside and do the work of reform in a party that desperately needs it even though they are chastised for it.

I will not give up.