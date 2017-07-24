Do you remember Lisa who appeared in “Zoo or false” episode of “How I Met My Mother”?

Yes, I am talking about the same celebrity. There are many women out there who have worked way too hard that we make them our inspiration and for me Celeste Thorson is one of those.

I liked her when I first watched her on Jimmy Kimmel Live!. Her wit and humor was spot on. Then she appeared in “How I Met Your Mother”. While I read more about her I was amazed that being a woman who had more to deal with the life's challenges, Celeste Thorson had to settle with problems tossed to her by her gender. But she was able to overcome the challenges of life and soon become an activist for human and environmental rights.

Here Ophrah Winfrey said rightly that,

"Do what you have to do until you can do what you want to".

In the midst of many breathtaking challenges, such a good proverb that many saw as a mere saying was the messiah that carried her on.

She was born on July 23, 1984 and started an amazing career at a very tender age of 17. She relocated to Los Angeles, California. Then, and even now, in our political climate, it is usually hard to find women let alone a girl of her age. Yet she was resolute, always moving on in no time. It was such an incredible moment for her that she made her name as a supporter of charitable causes around the world.

She has already worked and is a part of number of charitable organizations. Few of them are,

Unicef UN Women Amnesty International Human Rights Watch Sierra Club Oceana Public Interest Research Group Save The Children Children International Nature Conservancy

While that had taken her across many distinguished non-profit institutions, her dedication towards humanity is amazing. There are many actors and actress that we admire but very often of them use their status to bring good to the society. Thorson, I believe is from the later ones. She was also able to save children, promote human rights, consumer rights and equality among others.

She was also invited by UN Women on International Women’s Day to give a keynote speech regarding women’s right and gender equality.

She used her film making talent to build creative ways to influence the gender biased Hollywood. She was simply bent on letting those who care to realize that, the world was for everyone irrespective of gender.

At 33, she had become a producer and actress who had a lot to overcome in a male dominated industry. Instead of being dejected by the unjust perception of her, this is what further motivated her.

Rather than embark on a verbal exchange or unnecessary arguments, she has chosen to prove herself through actions. Through her charismatic personality I have observed that her opinions are however, never for her personal goals. She has worked towards bringing other women in, making ways for them.

These challenges have formed the vital part of her life's lessons. She has focused more on even-tempered objectivity, effective communication, and collaboration.

To her, one's gender should not hinder the relationship, and in every relationship, communication is vital. And that is why she says that she always tries to learn ways of communicating effectively in the film making industry.

Nevertheless, she is still a woman in pursuit of higher goals. Through her work, I have felt her yearning for sharing more about her stories in order to encourage other women. She has always preached that there is never a good time to start anything in life. And I believe this is what we should always look for.

She seems to be a strong proponent of saying, once an individual is willing, there would always be a way.

Her message for the women!

To women seeking a foothold in the film industry, she had this to say,

"Don't wait for permission or timing, just submit your applications. If you want to do it, find a way to get experience; don't wait for the perfect opportunity. Do the research or leg work, whatever gets you closer to that goal." Celeste Thorson

Hence, every woman, all prospective actresses should be reminded of Celeste Thorson if faced inequality at any sphere of life. We need to understand that age, gender, system in operation, location, finance, parental background, economic system, skin color, the level of education, are just artificial barriers. If you want to succeed just break these barriers.