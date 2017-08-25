Why I Can't Fully Support Taylor Swift's "reputation"

I’ve been a “Swiftie” since day one. Since the days when Tim McGraw played through the Wolf, and Taylor Swift wasn’t yet a household name. Her lyrics were with me when no one else was. When I had my heart broken and I couldn’t find the words, she spoke them for me.

I remember sitting in a parking lot with my sister in Spring 2007, a few months after her album debuted. We were reading through her lyrics when we discovered that they had secret messages hidden throughout and spent an hour decoding them. It was when I truly became a Taylor fan.

Every other Fall, I anxiously awaited the next album release and would buy it during it’s debut week. Then I’d drive around listening to it in my car. Her Christmas album even helped me grow stronger in my own beliefs. Her version of Silent Night and her “Christmas Must Be Something More” reminded me of the true meaning of Christmas, and because Swift was such a role model of mine, and I was still an impressionable age, and she was public in her faith through these songs, I felt like I could also grow and be public in my faith.

Which leads into my concerns surrounding her newest release, and what I expect to be the beginning of a new Taylor era.

I understand that Taylor is just another person. She’s been hurt. She’s been deceived. She’s been mocked in the most public of settings and it’s not okay. It’s not okay at all.

Taylor circa 2012 would have written a few songs about it in the most diplomatic of ways. She would have carried herself with the grace and dignity that made me admire her from day one. She might have wrote a silly little song about it, of the likes of “never getting back together”, or maybe something with more depth, echoing the words of “Innocent”.

But this Taylor—with a fan base bigger than it’s ever been, with women in the age of discovery and finding out just who they are—this Taylor isn’t the girl I once knew.

These young women are looking up to her. One search through fan reactions, not to my surprise, show posts that explain just how powerful she is, and that’s fine. What’s not fine is that when people see their role model getting revenge for being so wronged, throwing up two massive middle-fingered F*ck you’s to the world, saying that “she’s dead” and that because she couldn’t handle the pressure, the old Taylor is gone.

Pause. Rewind.

Her lyrics, essentially, say that she had to reinvent who she was because people tore down the old Taylor SO MUCH, that she had to die. That she was beat into such a place of no return, that until she “shed her skin” and came out new, she couldn’t exist.

What kind of message does this send? That being yourself isn’t okay? That fighting for who you are, turning the other cheek, rising up and being the bigger person is no longer what we do? That, when you are hurt, betrayed or wronged, go and silence yourself and then come out with guns blazing, spitting venom, ready to strike.

Please do not get me wrong. I love Taylor Swift. I will always love Taylor Swift. And I’ll honestly buy her album. And I’ll probably obsess over it. I’m proud of her for doing, maybe, what she feels is best right now.

But here’s the thing: I’m 27. I’m married. I know my place in the world, I know my faults and I know my strengths. I can separate my true and my false. I know when someone is sick and lashing out. Sure, I struggle sometimes… because I’m human. I have my moments of weakness… because I’m human. But I’m not a 15 year old who slept with my best friend’s boyfriend and now my entire group of friends wants to see me buried. I’m not a 17 year old who has been called “a slut” and made to feel worthless. No, I’m not 17 and betrayed by my friends, rejected and given the wrong address for a party because I was “annoying”.

But I was. I was in all of those examples and I turned to the one thing that helped me seek revenge: alcohol. But had I had the influence of 2017 Taylor, who knows. Had I had her to show me that it was okay to get my revenge on all of those “back-stabbing bitches” without having to take any blame at all, I would have. I would have pulled a “Little J”, worn my black lipstick and done all kinds of horrible things because Taylor said I could. Her actions and her words excused any future bad behavior. Because she leads by example, but I’m not sure her example is okay right now.

I miss you, Taylor Alison. I miss you before 1989 took off and you spoke your truth, you knew who you were, and you weren’t afraid to stand up for that girl. Where is that girl? Where is the girl who would have come forward when the snaps came out last July and owned up to her part (if any) and enobledly defended the non-truths. That girl I respected. That girl I would have been proud for the generation to follow to listen to. But this, I’m deeply saddened by.

Again, I will always support you and love you because God knows I’ve ‘shed my skin’ time and time again. But I didn’t have the world as my stage. Sometimes you have to own that responsibility of who you are and what you mean to the world, and sometimes your pride has to take the backseat so that your influence can shine brighter.