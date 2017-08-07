Why I Don't Want The Cinderella Story

Having Stepparents Doesn't Have To Be A Cinderella Story

We have all seen the movie. We know how it ends. Cinderella is mistreated, unloved, and honestly, hated by her stepmother. This was the only thing I knew. This was the first and only impression I had of what a stepparent would be like. You can imagine that when my parents divorced I was devastated. I can't honestly say if I was more broken up about their 20 year marriage ending or the idea that one day I would face having a stepparent.

Surprise, in my twenties it happens, I became someone's stepdaughter. I had accepted that this was a reality but I can be honest and tell you that I wasn't very open to this idea. In fact I didn't plan on making much of an effort towards that relationship.

Things take time. You can't plant a seed overnight and expect it to be fully grown the next day. The same is true of relationships, especially ones that may at first feel intrusive. I use 'intrusive' because that word feels like the most honest way of conveying how I felt. I'm sure I'm not the first person to feel like their new stepparent was breaking in and opening a door that we might not have been ready to open yet. I experienced these emotions in my twenties when I was somewhat adult enough to handle them. I can imagine these feelings are much more intense for children who are introduced to the step-parent world at a young age.

I adore my stepmom now and I can't imagine not having her around. She plays an important role in my life and she's an amazing grandmother to my kids. I will always be grateful that at some point my feelings, opinions, and previous belief's of stepparents changed. There were many things that contributed to the success of this relationship growing. Here are some of the reasons why I was able to take down my walls and let not just anyone but a stepparent in:

Take Your Time

This is the most important thing in making these relationships work. Don't rush, push, or try to control the relationship. Give each other time and space to adjust to this new way of life. There was never a time where I felt like I was being forced to love a parent I didn't know yet. Both sides of the relationship have to wait the minutes, hours, days, weeks, or even years it could take for there to be a mutual appreciation for the roles you each play.

Don't Judge It Too Early

If you decided you are not going to like a person and you spend a lot of time finding their faults, the odds are you are going to be successful in sabotaging the relationship before it even begins. We judge each other, it's human nature, and we would be lying to ourselves if we said we didn't. Let's be careful of how harshly we judge someone we don't even know yet. Let's at least get to know them before we decide to totally hate their guts!

Avoid Holding Yourself Back

This was a real struggle for me. I honestly felt like if I ended up liking my stepparent then I would somehow be betraying the "whole" family I once had. I came from a broken family, a family that no longer stood together. If I liked my step parent, would I be saying that this was ok? Would it say that the pain I suffered from the split would be all for nothing? It took me some time but I learned something very important through this journey. My family was broken and a stepparent could help mend those pieces, I just had to give them the chance to do it.