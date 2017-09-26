Why I found my own way and became bodacious through the menopause

If I’m going to start a blog series about the menopause then I might as well tell you a little story...

I was feeling a little tired and withdrawn for a few months and not at all like myself.

I was dragging my feet when I’m usually full of the joys of Spring. It was like the joy had started to seep out of my life and that just wasn’t my style!

Crystal and Rox had recently won two awards in one year for the Most Exciting Conscious Brand. I felt a glimmer of happiness and then *puff*, there it went!

I couldn't understand why I felt like this, because everything in my life was going really well.

By no means is this a humblebrag - I’m usually in the "whatever life throws at me am great” camp. But now I was getting teary and irritable out of the blue.

What was wrong?!

Am I depressed?

Like most people, I had gone through some pretty tough times in my life - stuff like “Wtf, did that really just happen?” I would overcome these bad times but I’d never felt like this.

So being the ‘let’s take control’ kind of woman that I am, I decided to tootle down to the GP and request some blood tests. Maybe I was anemic?

I’m not one to Google my symptoms online and scare myself into a catatonic state about some far out syndrome that apparently matches those symptoms.

When I told the (female) GP about my symptoms, she actually LAUGHED - much to my shock and horror!

"You are going through the menopause", she chuckled, staring at her desktop and writing something up which was nothing to do with me .

“Don’t worry about a blood test. You are 53 years of age and by 56 you are officially menopausal.”

I still insisted on a basic blood test at least, which was received by semi rolled up eyeballs behind a pair of Dame Edna Everage glasses .

Then I went on my way.

Strolling back home I felt what I could only describe as flummoxed. It was as though menopause wasn't recognized and was some sort of irritating thing where you just have to step out of the limelight, civilization and life as we know it...and just suffer.

You go through “The Change.”

I really don’t like that phrase. We’re changing all the time - why is this the only official ‘change?’

What are we changing from? To me it implied we’re no use to society any more in a reproductive sense - so we change from ‘useful woman’ to ‘no use for this woman.’

Erm, excuse me!

In other cultures a woman is revered. She is the wise woman, not the has-been that she apparently is in western culture.

In Ancient Greece the menopause was known as Sophia, who was a wise spirit representing God’s female soul. In Ancient Egypt she was known as Ma’at - a link between the womb and the underworld and the goddess of harmony, justice, and truth. In Native American traditions she is the Old Spider Woman - a position of power and wisdom.

Many tribes around the world don’t even have a name of the menopause. It is just a natural flow-process where is graciously becomes the Elder (again, wise woman!) of her community. She is highly respected for her life experience, wisdom and knowledge.

I didn’t feel so honoured and respected after the visit to the GP! And that made me angry...

By the time I got through the front door, (I can’t remember if I kicked it open), I had made a decision to take charge of this myself. I wasn't going to let an uninformed doctor take the wind out my sails and then ride the waves of "change" without a map.

Reading up a bit more, I realised how many women were in the same boat., in fact 13 Million women in the Uk are going through menopause.

I wasn't alone and women worse off and left alone all at sea to help themselves. Everything from the usual hot flushes to the panic attacks - it was all there online.

Some women experience anxiety, some depression, some just get really snappy - or a combination of any of these including unpredictable mood swings.

Then there’s the physical parts of the menopause - night sweats, fatigue, thinning hair, loss of concentration, fuzzy memory, dizziness, weight gain, incontinence, bloating brittle nails - I could go on! I haven’t even begun to scratch the surface when it comes to menopause symptoms. And we’re all different - we might not experience all of these symptoms, which is why it’s so confusing when you don’t know what’s going on with you.

Women are well informed as to what to expect when they have their first periods periods - it was the coming of child bearing age...’becoming a woman.’

Women are given infinite info on conceiving, giving birth, looking after babies but no one gives women the loving knowledge of menopause and how it can be another exciting chapter in your life.

You could just envision the tumble weed rolling down the street of the OK Coral or a Lamplighter while he is putting out the lanterns on the Victorian streets of London. It’s a matter of “Lights out ladies!”

Not a chance!

In 2008, I’d reached a tipping point. I’d just ended a difficult marriage and was starting to break free from self-sabotage and burnout. I decided to own my menopause like a boss and love the next phase of my life.

I decided to be bodacious.

Instead of submitting to the fusty old adage that menopausal women are ‘past it,’ I chose to see menopause as ‘becoming a wise woman’ like all those amazing tribes and communities out there in the world and just as sexy and loving life as ever before.

The key to transformation is knowledge - you can’t become a wise woman without wisdom! That’s why it’s important to educate yourself. This is something that will be covered in the next few weeks.

Nurture yourself. Love yourself. Stay strong. Stay you.

We can be beautiful at any age. The fire has only just started.

You have a choice - so make a positive step towards feeling great.

Being bodacious became my rallying cry all those years ago for my empowerment. Today that word bubbles to the surface again.

Now I look forward to helping other women going through perimenopause and menopause by using a mix of complementary holistic therapies.

If you’re intrigued to find out more please feel welcome to email me at bunmi@crystalandrox.com