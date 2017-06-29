Why I Have My Clients Weigh Themselves Only ONCE Per Week!

It’s a warm, sunny day here on Long Island, and last night’s webinar didn’t exactly go the way that I’d planned… Earlier yesterday afternoon, I spilled water on my laptop. Being that I’d done this dozens of times before, I merely wiped it off quickly, continued working on it for a couple of hours without issue, and then headed out to my evening appointments.

Upon my return about an hour BEFORE the webinar, I realized that the computer wouldn’t turn back on…

I quickly emailed all the registered attendees to let them know that we wouldn’t be able to do it, and I ran to the Apple Store to see if they could tend to my laptop. Of course, I got there less than an hour before they closed, and I was told to come back this morning. When I returned, I was seen right away, but unfortunately, was shown that I’d put Ol’ Bessy (my nickname for my then five year old MacBook Pro) through quite a bit of water damage, and as a result, it would cost about the same to fix it as it would to simply get a new one. This also didn’t include the several days I’d have to spend without a laptop, which, let’s be honest — Given the nature of my business, that WASN’T going to happen!

Now, over $2,000 later and spending all morning into the afternoon installing my most recent backup from my previous computer, we’re back and better than ever ;-)

I know I’ve written about today’s topic many times in recent weeks, but I just can’t continue to wait to bring it up again. EVERY week, whether it be in the online support groups I contribute to, or just through clients, I see disappointment that they’re not losing weight as quickly as they’d like. Sure, they’re losing inches (a much more important measurement if I do say so, myself!), their clothing’s fitting better, and they just look and feel better overall (THE most important things to consider!), but THE SCALE is deterring them from feeling good about the progress that they’ve made…

In a recent post I made here, I’m personally not even a fan of using the scale as your primary progress assessment. Sure, it’s the cheapest and simplest form of measurement, but it’s FAR from the only one, and happens to rank among the lowest you can utilize in my opinion!

That being said, I won’t get into that today. To read the post I alluded to from last week, you can go here: http://weightlossbypete.com/screw-scale-heres-truly-measure-progress/. Today, I’m going to explain a weekly ritual I have ALL of my clients go through every Thursday…

Every Thursday morning immediately upon waking, they’ll get out of bed and go to the bathroom. They’ll use the toilet in one or two capacities (Hey — we’re all adults here!), and will take off their clothing. They’ll then pull out the scale, place it smack dab in the middle of the same tile they’ve used since Day 1, and will weigh themselves. Once the weight has been noted in the Weight Loss by Pete App, they’ll take a tape measure, and either by themselves or with the help of someone living with them, they’ll perform body measurements to see how many inches they’ve lost this week in different areas.

Once that information has been input into the Weight Loss by Pete App, my clients will then take THREE progress photos: One from the front, one from the back, and one from the side — Preferably with as little clothing on as possible so we can truly see the BODY transformation. After that, they can brush their teeth, have a coffee, and move on with the next seven days…

While some of my clients still continue to weigh themselves daily despite my constant urging NOT to, most have grown comfortable with this weekly ritual, and it’s worked well for them! They’ve been able to gauge their progress on the same day at the same time on the same tile on the same scale, and are able to establish a method of consistency that’s not normally seen by most folks who compulsively weigh themselves either every day, or even multiple times per day!

The scale is an extremely cruel mistress… God forbid it spits out a number HIGHER than where you were when you were last on it, and you immediately start to freak out!

‘What did I eat?!’ ‘Why did this happen?!!’ ‘What am I doing wrong?!!!’

All of these ridiculous thoughts start running through your head, when in actuality, you may not be doing ANYTHING wrong — Aside from weighing yourself wayyyy too often!

Like with the calories in-calories out equation, the scale has been put on a pedestal in the health, fitness and weight loss communities. If you’re a certain age and at a certain height, then you MUST NOT weight more than ‘x.’ If you do, your BMI is too high, and you’re considered overweight, obese, or God forbid — Morbidly obese!

One thing I learned through my years of study on the subject is that these height-weight-age-gender charts are based on the ‘average’ person. But what’s average? You can look better than someone who’s the exact same height, weight, age and gender, or vice versa! Our bodies all retain muscle and fat differently, and as a result, my ideal weight isn’t the same as another 6'0, 185 lb guy who’s 28 years old…

We’re so used to instant gratification that in many facets of our lives (weight loss journeys among them!) we neglect the JOURNEY! We neglect to see how important changing our eating habits is for our LONG-TERM health, and not just losing 50 lbs in the next 6–8 months. We neglect to see how we’re fitting into clothing we hadn’t fit into since high school, or quite possibly EVER! We neglect to acknowledge how much more clearly we think, and how much more energy we have!!

Now, I get it: Like with most major sports, numbers are important, and the scale spits out a stat that we’ve held in high regard our whole lives — Our weight! But we’re not robots — We can FEEL the changes that are happening to our bodies and our minds when we eat right and exercise regularly, which, in my opinion, is FAR more important than a generic number that may or may not accurately reflect our progress!

Keep in mind, our weight can be affected by fibrous or salty meals, stress levels, etc. There are literally hundreds of factors that can manipulate our weight for better or for worse, so it’s imperative that we use it for what it truly is: A measure of weight loss progress, but not THE measure of weight loss progress…

Until tomorrow!

Sincerely,

Pete Weintraub

pete@weightlossbypete.com

