Why I Lie to My Kid. E’ry Day.

Twenty-some years ago, at Sunday youth group at church, the group leader—an enthusiastic, gap-toothed Midwesterner, who tucked flannel shirts into belted jeans—asked us teenagers if it was ever OK to lie. After listening to a few of our opinions, he offered that it was never OK to lie, even little white lies.
Hm.
At the time I disagreed and still do to this day. I lie constantly to my child. She asks roughly 4.82 million questions every day (usually “Why?”) and while I do try to answer thoughtfully and honestly as much as I can, that’s not always the case. For instance: She asks why she needs to keep the window in her room locked. The real answer: “Because a creepy man might sneak in, snatch you, make you his child bride and do horrible things to you.” What I actually answer: “Just cuz.” Because if I gave her the real answer, she’ll be in therapy for the next 22+ years trying to sort that one through. Another example: She puts on an outfit that is very reminiscent of a bag lady or a hobo (these were the terms we used as kids, not sure they still apply or are PC, but you get the idea—she layers a cheesy T-Shirt over some tatted old sweat pants, a dress, two skirts and some uncoordinated accessories and a coat and vest). “Don’t I look beautiful?” Real answer: “No. You look cray-cray.” Actually I do think my kids are always adorable, but they can put together some pretty random looks. What I actually answer: “Yes! Beautiful!” Why? Because I will never tell my child she is anything but. And example number three: She asks, pretty regularly, “Who eats us?” Real answer: “What a long list! For starters, crocodiles, sharks, snakes, lions, wild dogs. I knew someone who was part-eaten by a bear. And a friend-of-a-friend knew someone eaten and killed by a hippopotamus!” Alas, I don’t serve up this dish of truth. I offer: “Nothing. Well, dinosaurs could, but there aren’t any of them anymore.” (Which is followed by a lengthy Q&A session about dinosaurs and extinction and meteorites and outer space.) Because if I gave my real answer, I would get less sleep than I already do because my child would be up nightly fretting about what might eat her. She’ll learn the truth in due course, so I’ll just enjoy a few extra winks till that time comes.
Do I feel guilty about lying to my child? Maybe just a pinch, but to be honest—because most of the time I am—I am a proponent of keeping people’s lives low-stress, even if that means candy-coating things.
Which brings me back to the debate of white lying, which by definition is a “minor, polite or harmless fib.” I don’t remember the youth group leader’s exact wording to explain why white lies were bad—something about honesty is always best, even when that’s challenging. I do remember, however, that he and his wife split a few years later and can’t help but wonder if she asked if something made her look fat and he stuck to his honesty guns.
So where do you fall on the spectrum? A friend of a friend has a strict honesty policy—answering things truthfully whenever her children ask. So when she took the kids to a women’s march earlier this year and protesters were holding coat hangers, she explained abortion to her inquisitive children. Do you tell your child the truth, no matter what? Or are you a serial fibber? Perhaps somewhere in between—tell the truth as much as possible, but when it’s something that will upset them and increase your therapy bills down the road, do you fudge a bit?
