Why I Lie to My Kid. E’ry Day.

At the time I disagreed and still do to this day. I lie constantly to my child. She asks roughly 4.82 million questions every day (usually “Why?”) and while I do try to answer thoughtfully and honestly as much as I can, that’s not always the case. For instance: She asks why she needs to keep the window in her room locked. The real answer: “Because a creepy man might sneak in, snatch you, make you his child bride and do horrible things to you.” What I actually answer: “Just cuz.” Because if I gave her the real answer, she’ll be in therapy for the next 22+ years trying to sort that one through. Another example: She puts on an outfit that is very reminiscent of a bag lady or a hobo (these were the terms we used as kids, not sure they still apply or are PC, but you get the idea—she layers a cheesy T-Shirt over some tatted old sweat pants, a dress, two skirts and some uncoordinated accessories and a coat and vest). “Don’t I look beautiful?” Real answer: “No. You look cray-cray.” Actually I do think my kids are always adorable, but they can put together some pretty random looks. What I actually answer: “Yes! Beautiful!” Why? Because I will never tell my child she is anything but. And example number three: She asks, pretty regularly, “Who eats us?” Real answer: “What a long list! For starters, crocodiles, sharks, snakes, lions, wild dogs. I knew someone who was part-eaten by a bear. And a friend-of-a-friend knew someone eaten and killed by a hippopotamus!” Alas, I don’t serve up this dish of truth. I offer: “Nothing. Well, dinosaurs could, but there aren’t any of them anymore.” (Which is followed by a lengthy Q&A session about dinosaurs and extinction and meteorites and outer space.) Because if I gave my real answer, I would get less sleep than I already do because my child would be up nightly fretting about what might eat her. She’ll learn the truth in due course, so I’ll just enjoy a few extra winks till that time comes.