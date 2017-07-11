Why I Prefer Vacation Homes

View from the back deck at red house

When friends and fans ask why I prefer vacation rentals to hotels, I tell them they’re not asking the right question. Call it semantics, but there’s a small nuance that makes a big difference: When traveling, I seek out vacation rental homes.

Vacation rentals are great places to stay, but true vacation homes have a spirit of incomparable uniqueness. If you travel frequently, you know the gems I’m talking about. The recipe calls for a fresh mix of the same basic ingredients wherever you go—a dash of history, a splash of quirk, and a boat-load of TLC. The ambiance I’ve come to crave in my accommodations is seasoned by time with a flavor all its own, like a good cast iron skillet. Take Red House in Otter Rock, Oregon for example.

red house in the morning

Red House rises from a dead-end street a stone’s throw from a festival of sea-rock extravaganzas with names like Devil’s punchbowl and Otter Crest. It’s surrounded by 7.5 acres of soggy douglas fir and fruit trees that sway in the salty sea breeze, inviting you into another world.

The approach feels like a walk back in time. Suddenly, it’s 1915. WWI is in full swing. You can imagine the hubbub of the old camp, once located here, where officers cooked beans while scanning the Pacific for signs of German submarines. Overgrown stumps peer from the foliage, whispering memories. After the officers left, and WWII had begun, Red House became a logging camp, where teams clad in overalls and oil cloth hats harvested fruit trees for the war effort.

Freelance artist Bekki Levien is the home’s caretaker now. Her parents bought the second, older home on the property in 1960 from Bill and Barb Erickson, cattle farmers from southwestern Washington State. Initially, the families lived as summer neighbors on the property with Bill and Barb staying in Red House.

“You know that picture of the farmer with a pitchfork and his wife, that’s what they looked like,” says Levien. “Bill was tall and skinny and barb was short and fat. It was a vacation home for them, somewhere they didn’t have to deal with cows and fields.”

Bill and Barb Erickson at Red house

Childless, Bill and Barb welcomed their vacation-neighbors and upon becoming too old to travel to the coast, they sold Red House and the remaining property to Levien’s parents. The two families remained in contact even when not at the beach together. Levien has a box of letters Bill and Barb wrote to her parents over the years, and she treasures the dusty diary that Barb maintained during her time at Red House and subsequently gifted to her family.

Levien raised three boys in Red House while her husband worked in nearby Corvallis, Oregon. As the boys grew, she began to rent it out. Until recently, she rented the property only long-term to individuals who, in Red House tradition, became part of the family. The last long-term renters she hosted at Red House stayed for 20 years and raised several children of their own. Last year, the family returned to Red House to celebrate their daughter’s wedding.

Some things change, others never will. Today, like many vacation homeowners, Levien exclusively rents Red House to short-term guests such as myself. She makes more money this way, plus it’s easy. Levien says she’s happy to have more people enjoying Red House’s unique charm. She uses a property management service called Vacasa to keep the beds filled and ensure Red House is cleaned to her admittedly high standards between stays.

For Levien, who prefers Red House’s sheets be tucked in a particular fashion, having trustworthy local housekeepers familiar with her home is the only way to guarantee guests enjoy that same unique experience she grew up loving.

As a guest, I appreciate having a property management company involved. I like being able to sleep at night knowing professionals cleaned my sheets. It also makes for some nice perks. This summer, based on Vacasa’s advice, Levien installed a hot tub. Her bookings have increased and both she and her guests are getting more enjoyment out of the place. Red House’s family keeps growing.

“I love sharing Red House with Vacasa guests and my family. It’s not just another rental someone put on the market. Red House has character; it’s really special,” says Levien. So much of it’s been personalized by us.”

Red House boasts a book of the Levien family’s favorite local hikes featuring knowledge passed down from nearly a century of exploring. When the flowers are in bloom, she stops by to put a bouquet on the dining table for guests. Her grandmother’s paintings hang throughout the house. Bill and Barb used to collect and polish beach rocks with Levien’s parents; the families had accumulated 40 years of polished rocks, so when Levien remodeled the fireplace, bathroom counters, and kitchen backsplash, she used the rocks to create mosaics.

“It’s our home, but it’s a home for other people to enjoy too,” says Levien. “Red House has always been communal in that way.”

the living room at red house with original floors and paneling

Staying at vacation rentals is always more fun. You don’t have to wait in line to check in or out. You have your own kitchen and plenty of room to roam. But to me, there’s a kitschy loveliness and sense of familiarity to true vacation homes that cannot be replicated by rentals put on the market by real estate investors.