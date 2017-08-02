Why I Put A Dragonfruit Up My Butt...

I have a love-hate relationship with YouTube.
I love that the platform empowers everyday people by democratizing the tools of video distribution. But I hate that the platform disproportionately promotes bubble-gum content like cats on skateboards and YouTubers guessing the brand of bottled water.
Edgier, controversial or sexual content, on the other hand, gets de-prioritized in the algorithm and/or age restricted. Much of the content that actually has something to say is buried in the back corners of YouTube and is often undiscoverable.
As such, I take considerable pleasure in using YouTube’s formula against itself. It feels good to pervert the fluff, and use it to promote my own agenda of combining gay sex and joy. I enjoy spiking the bubble gum.
If you’ve ever spent any time on YouTube, you’ve likely seen countless challenge videos. First, there was the cinnamon challenge. Then, the tin can challenge. Followed by the “what’s in my mouth” challenge. Eventually, things evolved into the “what’s up my bum challenge” that ― despite the suggestive title ― doesn’t involve any anal penetration.
Until now.
So pop some popcorn and pour some tea, whilst you watch iconic porn model Brent Everett stick a dragonfruit up my ass. Joyfully.
