Why I Put A Dragonfruit Up My Butt...

I have a love-hate relationship with YouTube.

I love that the platform empowers everyday people by democratizing the tools of video distribution. But I hate that the platform disproportionately promotes bubble-gum content like cats on skateboards and YouTubers guessing the brand of bottled water.

Edgier, controversial or sexual content, on the other hand, gets de-prioritized in the algorithm and/or age restricted. Much of the content that actually has something to say is buried in the back corners of YouTube and is often undiscoverable.

As such, I take considerable pleasure in using YouTube’s formula against itself. It feels good to pervert the fluff, and use it to promote my own agenda of combining gay sex and joy. I enjoy spiking the bubble gum.

Until now.