Why I spend most of my time on Facebook inside Groups

Its quite amazing to think that Facebook has only been around since 2004. Part of me is very happy about that -the part that went backpacking around Southeast Asia and Australia with a rucksack and a very cheap guitar. Although maybe I could have made a living as a travel blogger sharing all my most gorgeous photos on Instagram.... The messy parts of my university life and my backpacking years remain unshared mostly, for which I am very glad.

Backpacking in New Zealand before Facebook days..

Now though, as a mum with three kids and a business to run, I find Facebook invaluable. It’s not just the shared experiences of having kids who are school age (the first day at school photo, the lost homework queries, the requests for shared lifts to cricket/swimming/parties). In fact, I set up a Facebook group for my kids primary school as I was fed up losing notes with dates of the school holidays, or one of my children forgetting to bring home their spelling book. Now we just ask for help from another parent of a child in the same class.

The best part of Facebook for me, is sharing my entrepreneurial life with other women in the same space. Frustrated at delayed invoices? Someone has a suggestion for you on how to chase up your debtors. Struggling with ideas to post on your Facebook feed? Just ask your fellow business owners.

How do you find these other business owners? You need to join Facebook groups. There are communities for everything on Facebook, but my favourites are the business clubs - groups of women in business, groups of people looking for help with PR, groups of people who have invested in the same online courses as me... I am a member of groups for lots of different areas of my business. If I am working through an online training course that I have bought and I get stuck, yes I can email the support team, but I am far more likely to get a speedy response from the other people who bought the course. When I listen to a podcast episode I love and want to discuss, I can hop into the group of people who also follow that podcast.

I have set up a few groups of my own,and I highly recommend other business owners do the same. My Social Beehive is a thriving group of entrepreneurs who chat away about issues, changes and suggestions for how to use social media for their business. I also have a group that accompanies my 30-day Social Media Challenge where the participants post their take on each day’s challenge.

The other benefit as a solopreneur, is that my friends and family don’t necessarily want to talk about the details of my business e.g. my latest challenge growing my Instagram account. The internet, and social media in particular, has opened up a whole world of niche “tribes”. Like-minded people who are more than happy to spend a week discussing the finer points of whether or not you should start a business on the side. And if you don’t like what people are saying inside those tribes or groups, you can simply leave.