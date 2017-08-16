Why I Still Have PTSD 20 Years Later

Today is the twentieth anniversary of the traumatic event that led me to develop PTSD. For some years it is a day that I relive in my head and for other years it floats by without me even thinking about what happened. Yet, if I allow myself to concentrate on it, I can tell you with great detail exactly what happened; what I saw, heard, felt and my reaction to it. If I think about it too long, I’ll start to quiver and perhaps rock like a drug addict going through withdrawal—a self-soothing technique that overtook my body in the hours after the trauma. Here is a peak inside what happened simply to give you a frame of reference.

It was a beautiful summer day, the air still and hot. I was twenty years old. I was standing on the front porch of the house watching my father walk towards me on the driveway after retrieving the mail. Holding the cordless phone in my hand with one of his golf buddies on the line, I had met my father outside ready to hand him the phone. Just as I was about to step off the porch to meet him the air went from still to sideways and the sky from blue to gray. A strong thunderstorm rolled in from the west and a sudden gust of wind ripped a huge maple tree in our front yard in half. The force sent a large branch flying through the air and landing on top of my father. After a thirty-eight hour roller coaster of uncertainty whether he would live or not, tragically, he passed away.

Although the disorder isn’t typically diagnosed immediately after a trauma, it was clear that I was on the train to that destination. I was often anxious. I felt like I didn’t know how to sleep anymore. Storms made me incredibly vigilant. Anger sat below the surface and often exploded out of me over the littlest of things. Even though I was a college student in my early twenties at one of the biggest party schools in the country, I withdrew socially and found solace, or perhaps depression, in my bean bag chair at the foot of my bed.

Twenty years later, my life is very different. I’m an acupuncturist with a successful practice in northern New Jersey. I’m also an entrepreneur with a few streams of passive income. I write about PTSD and have had many articles published with a memoir on the way. I founded Peace with PTSD, an online community dedicated to providing a positive sanctuary for those with the disorder. I love to travel. My husband and I are very social. Life is now on my terms and by my design.

So why do I believe I still have PTSD? Because much like a recovering alcoholic who can’t have a drink, a susceptibility to experience a relapse is always there. Sure, like many successful recovering alcoholics whose first drink started their addiction, I’ve “gotten over” the trauma that was the initial incident to the start of my PTSD. However, according to a 2014 study from China’s Tianjin Medical University Hospital the brain changes as a result of PTSD, though I don’t need scientific evidence to know that.

I spent years trying different therapies to cure myself. Indeed, I felt much better with each modality I tried, and in 2011 I thought I was finally cured. Unfortunately, a few weeks later I experienced my biggest recurrence of symptoms ever. Hoping to learn how to completely rid myself of PTSD, I saw my therapist, who enlightened me to the idea that it’s not worth fighting against the disorder and going through life with the disillusion that I’m cured. Rather, it’s much simpler to accept that I will always be susceptible to experiencing symptoms and I should learn how to manage them. That’s when I finally accepted that PTSD would always be with me.

Coming to this realization that I’d always have PTSD actually made me more relaxed. Letting go of the struggle of battling against my disorder immediately gave me freedom and energy to start defining my life with PTSD rather than allowing it to define me. That was the beginning to finding peace with PTSD.