Why I Stopped Using Agave Nectar (And What You Can Use Instead)

I know what you’re thinking: wait..agave is healthy...isn’t it? Don’t shoot the messenger, but I have some bad news to relay. The popular, sweet syrup made from the Agave Tequiliana plant is in fact NOT healthy, and on the contrary, may even rival sugar in its potential for wreaking havoc on the body.
For starters, agave is about twice as sweet as sugar, and 20 calories more per tablespoon (60 versus 40). The syrup itself is far from natural, manufactured in such a way that all nutritional value is drained from the final result. Most alarmingly, the heavily processed liquid is higher in fructose than high fructose corn syrup!
Here are 3 healthy and delicious alternatives to agave nectar:
- Coconut Nectar: Coconut nectar is a viscous, raw sweetener formed from the sap of a coconut tree. It is pure and unrefined by heating or processing. This allows it to maintain its nutritional value, putting it a step above other sweeteners. Other benefits include being both low in fructose (coconut nectar is sucrose-based) and having a low Glycemic index. Even better? The flavor is neutral, so it pairs well with basically anything that would benefit from a sweetener.
- Stevia: Found originally in South America, this is a completely natural sweetener that has been trusted for centuries. 200 times sweeter than sugar, it contains no calories or carbohydrates, and no known side effects. Unlike other sweeteners, stevia has been shown to suppress sugar cravings, help regulate hypertension, and a host of other benefits. Just be careful with how much you use, a little goes a long way with this powerful stuff!
- Dates: This is a perfect option for things like smoothies, puddings, and general baked goods. Just mash into a paste, and you’ll have some killer treats in no time. Dates have tons of important vitamins and minerals for energy and digestion, including potassium, iron, and vitamin B6. They may reduce cholesterol and risk of stroke, as well as aiding the body in metabolizing proteins, carbohydrates, and fats. And they taste great on their own, too!
