Why I Stopped Using Agave Nectar (And What You Can Use Instead)

I know what you’re thinking: wait..agave is healthy...isn’t it? Don’t shoot the messenger, but I have some bad news to relay. The popular, sweet syrup made from the Agave Tequiliana plant is in fact NOT healthy, and on the contrary, may even rival sugar in its potential for wreaking havoc on the body.

For starters, agave is about twice as sweet as sugar, and 20 calories more per tablespoon (60 versus 40). The syrup itself is far from natural, manufactured in such a way that all nutritional value is drained from the final result. Most alarmingly, the heavily processed liquid is higher in fructose than high fructose corn syrup!

Here are 3 healthy and delicious alternatives to agave nectar: