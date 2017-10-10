Why I think it’s the perfect time to build a startup in Hong Kong

If you want to start a startup and enter the Asian market, Hong Kong is one of the best choices, as the city is famous for its business-friendly environment. Here’s why I think you should seriously consider starting up in the city in 2017.

Initial benefits

Fair legal system and low tax rates

Hong Kong has an independent and fair legal system and is a free market with low tax rates. If you submit your application for business registration, for example, your business registration certificate will be issued in about 30 minutes over the counter.

The maximum tax rate to incorporate in Hong Kong is also just 16.5 percent (but this does not include deductible items such as company losses, registration fees for patents, etc.). This is way lower than in Switzerland (24 percent), China (25 percent), the UK (31 percent), and the US (39 percent).

Good accessibility

In terms of geography, Hong Kong enjoys a central location in Asia. Most major Asian cities are within a three-hour flight from Hong Kong, and you will be able to go to any Chinese city via the Guangzhou–Shenzhen–Hong Kong Express Rail Link in the coming future. With this railway line, it’s possible to make a round trip within a day.

Hardware startups love it

Transportation between China and Hong Kong is extremely convenient (it takes about two hours to travel from Kowloon to Guangzhou). Hardware startups stationed in Hong Kong can have the benefits of living in the city while easily accessing Shenzhen for hardware sourcing.

The fast-growing startup ecosystem

There were 1,926 startups in Hong Kong last year. That’s a 24 percent increase from 1,558 in 2015. The number of co-working spaces has also increased—Naked Hub, WeWork, and other co-working companies have entered Hong Kong this year.

What’s more, 35 percent of founders in the city come from overseas and China. The diversity here gives you better insights and opportunities.

Useful government programs

Government support may not be the most exciting part, but it definitely plays a key role in the city’s startup ecosystem.

Hong Kong-based unicorn, Gogovan, was incubated in the government’s Cyberport Incubation Program in 2014, for example. The program provides incubatees over US$40,000 (or HK$330,000) of support over 24 months, apart from a range of business and professional services. It also has offices in Shanghai and Guangzhou to help those startups entering the Chinese market.

Science Park’s Global Acceleration Academy is another example of an incubator that allows startups to partner with different industry leaders to use their resources. Government departments like the Innovation and Technology Bureau and Invest HK also provide all sorts of free advice and customized services for startups trying to raise funds.

In June 2017, the Hong Kong Stock Exchange announced that it is planning to establish a new board for individual private investors to buy startup shares directly in the stock market, which will increase the liquidity of the market.

You are not alone

You can find various communities and co-working spaces easily in Hong Kong. As of this year, there are more than 60 co-working spaces in the city. There are also several startup/tech communities in the area:

TIA HK Chapter: an initiative by Tech in Asia to help founders meet other founders

Startups HK: a startup community for both locals and foreigners

IXDA: a community for UX and UI designers

Disclaimer: The author is the Tech in Asia Hong Kong chapter head.

Startups serving startups

As a startup, we do need startup-friendly services to support business operations and growth. Here are some examples of those in Hong Kong:

Dragon Law: a legal startup to help other startups to modernize their businesses and become more efficient

Wantedly: a platform that helps entrepreneurs connect with like-minded talent based on passion and interest

OneSky: a company that helps startups do end-to-end translation and localization

Still, there are sad facts

Despite the growing startup scene, Hong Kong lacks qualified IT talent. According to the Hong Kong Institute of Human Resource Management’s (HKIHRM) 2016 survey on the city’s talent shortage, over 90 percent of surveyed companies found it difficult to recruit talent, especially in the IT industry. They expressed difficulty in hiring for engineers (25 percent), technicians (25 percent), and IT staff (22 percent).