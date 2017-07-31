Why I Went 30 Days Without Eating Meat

I have been working in the healthcare industry for over a decade. There is one trend that changes faster than healthcare professionals can keep up: the average American diet. Advice and recommendations come fast and steady in the form of books, articles, commercials, interviews and movies. A short browse on Netflix will reveal how many documentaries have been made on the subject. It’s no wonder why the average consumer can get a little overwhelmed. I am a little ashamed to admit that I’ve bought into countless programs, spent more money than anyone should for some quick fix. There’s always a new craze making its way around the water cooler.

It wasn’t until I started working at a cardiologist’s office, that I was exposed to a vegetarian lifestyle. I observed that a few of the physician’s I worked with didn’t eat meat. I didn’t think much of it at the time, and kept on counting calories like a good health nut should. After all, I was always good at the rigorous fasting. Even priding myself at how well I could pair carbohydrates with protein grams. However, in keeping up with all of these health trends I had forgotten how to do the one thing that mattered most. I had unlearned how to listen to my own body.

One day my husband and I were grilling steaks over a glowing flame and as I took a bite of meat I noticed that the taste felt off. I chewed several pieces before finally putting the fork down. “It tastes fine to me,” my husband said reassuringly as I slid the remaining bites onto his plate.

A few days later I had a similar experience with chicken, finding myself the outsider when asking my family if the meat tasted good to them. It didn’t take too long for me to realize that I was having a change of heart as pork, and later turkey, gave me the same result. Before I knew what was happening I embarked on a meatless journey without ever proclaiming myself as “vegetarian” and telling concerned family and friends that I was taking it day by day.

In the days that followed I noticed that I wasn’t as tired in the afternoon, and began cutting back on cups of coffee that I usually needed to consume to get me through the day. I saw our grocery bill lower, even as I began incorporating more fresh fruits and vegetables into our meals. When I decided to take it one step further and cut out dairy, within days I found a decrease in overall swelling, my sinus congestion clear up and a reduction in IBS symptoms.

I’m not here to persuade people to give up anything. What I would like to do is generate awareness on listening to your own body. Experiment with different foods and recipes to keep your interest in the kitchen. When we rush around and pick up dinner on the go, we distract ourselves into eating for survival instead of for pleasure. Become a real-food advocate and focus on quality food with as little processing as possible. Keep in mind, our society does not process and sell products like it used to. Perhaps when given the time, our bodies notice the difference.