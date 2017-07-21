Why I Went Oven-Free and You Should Too!

This summer we’re really cooking with temperatures hitting 100 degrees plus all across the United States. Here in New York City, you get to experience many things in extreme form and summer is no exception. Brick buildings tend to hold and retain heat, which makes for an even hotter day than the thermometer suggests. So, when the guy who hangs outside of the bodega is wearing a wet wash cloth on this head, it’s my signal that it is summer and it’s time to turn off my stove. When I say off, I mean totally off. I cut off the gas and go oven free from late May until early September. Of course, I have a griddle, water boiler, microwave and air fryer but anything that makes my apartment hot is banished. This is shocking to some because I cook so much but I have learned to live without an oven and couldn't be happier about it. Below are three reasons for you to go oven free the rest of the summer:

Getting Fresh. With produce being at it’s cheapest in the summer you have a great opportunity to try par-cooking. A light sear of summer peaches makes a quick easy addition to your menu. Perhaps adding warm peaches to a cold watercress salad. Along with offering an interesting variety of temperatures for your summer meals it also get more healthy fruits into your diet. Eating summer no-cook foods like tomatoes, fresh herbs or ribbon sliced zucchini adds depth and interest to meals without heating up your kitchen.

Perfectly Packaged. My oven free time inspires me to try interesting protein options like shelf stable pouched tuna fish or salmon, because who has time to use a can opener or get gross fish juice on us? I love these packets and they make an excellent and easy topping to open faced sandwiches, salads or pasta, such as the Barilla Fully Cooked Ready Pasta. Some seafood packets even come pre-seasoned for super easy meal assembly. I also spend a lot of time searing off or air frying lean options like pre-packed frozen chicken breast, salmon and shrimp. I toss in my frozen protein with some fresh asparagus and lemon wedges. Let them cook for about 15 minutes and pair them with canned beans that I drizzle with olive oil and seasoning or I use precooked microwavable rice. There are tons of great packaged items that have high-nutrient density and low caloric value at your local grocery store.

It’s Vacation Yo. I know that not everyone has the summer off but taking a break form your normal cooking schedule is pleasurable and can be impactful on your waste line in good way. Remember when summer was filled with slip and slides and riding bikes until dusk? Well bikes and slip and slides still exist but you have to get outside to find them. Making your menus easier and allowing yourself the flexibility to consume fresh, canned, shelf stable packed and frozen ingredients gives you the time you need to make summer, summer again!

It’s hot as a caliente jalapeño salsa (also an oven free food by the way) outside so give yourself and your oven a rest. With a few small changes you can go from sweating over a hot oven to being as cool as your chilled crab and avocado soup (again, also oven free) in no time at all.