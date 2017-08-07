Why I Will Always Be The Friend That You Deserve

Sometimes it feels as if the world is fighting against you. That every way you turn, you are hitting a wall. That everywhere you look, you see a dead end. That every chance and opportunity that you reach for falls just short of what you expected it to be. That every time you see yourself taking a step forward, you find yourself falling a step behind. That every breath you take seems like it is just a little bit more of a struggle. I will be there for you, holding your head above the currents that are trying to pull you down.

When it feels like you are fighting an endless battle and can’t seem to move forward. When it seems as though you can’t figure out which way is up or the right choice to make. When it looks like the clouds have turned dark and there is no light in the distance. When it seems like the battle is growing stronger and the war continues to rage on. When it feels as if the fight isn’t worth it anymore, I will be there for you, pushing you forward.

For the moments where you feel that you feel that you have no one that understands you. For the days when you think that you are bothersome and no one will be there to listen to your cry for help. For the weak moments when you feel that you are not good enough or deserving. For the hours, minutes, and seconds that you spend fighting with yourself thinking that you are alone in this world. For the moments when you find yourself in tears and think that you have nowhere to turn, I will be there for you, handing you the tissue and giving you a shoulder to cry on.

I will be there. I will be there to provide laughter, but I will, more importantly, be there through the pain. I will be there to lend an ear, to give advice, to be your voice of reason, whatever you may need. I will be there to pick up the pieces when the world falls apart and help you glue them back together again. I will be there to comfort you through the heartache and provide a crutch when life starts to break your back. I will be there for it all because I am your friend.

I don’t care who you are or what you may have done. I don’t care where you have come from or what you have planned for your future. I don’t care how you wear your hair or what kind of clothes you wear. I don’t care about the surface or how much you blow up my phone. I am here for you. That will never change. I don’t care that I have to remind you of that from time to time; I just don’t want you to think you are alone.

I don’t mind if you don’t see the beauty in yourself that I see or that you don’t believe you are worthy because that is what I am here for. To let you know how great you are. To let you know how great the world is because you are in it. To let you know that the world would lose some of its glimmer if you were not around. To let you know that you are special, even if you don’t realize it. But more importantly, to let you know that you are my friend, and with that, I will always be there for you, until the end.