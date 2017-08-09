Why I'm in Favor of Child Labor

As civilizations advance, a few events occur like clockwork. Structures of government become more complex, laws become codified in written form and someone invents the slushy. And yet, the progressive arc of society has one more hotly debated act—we stop putting children to work, opting to let them play instead, in parks, malls, living rooms, wherever. But are children really suited for full-time play? Should they go back to work? Are we right to outlaw child labor?

What we do know is that the havoc children wreak on society’s physical and emotional fabric is often undocumented, if not downright ignored. This needs to change. It's time to see if the emperor has any clothes under that panda onesie. Let’s explore the topic, shall we.

Supra-conscious intensified ageism

A definition is needed for one of children's most egregious crimes, commonly committed between the ages of 4 and 10. Let’s term it supra-conscious intensified ageism. But first, what is ageism? Identified in 1968 by Dr. Robert Butler, ageism, which is structurally akin to sexism or racism, is defined by "prejudicial attitudes toward older people, old age and the aging process; discrimination against older people; and practices and policies that perpetuate stereotypes of older people.” Supra-conscious intensified ageism, as a variant and practiced by children, is more vicious than mere ageism.

Whereas ageism is commonly practiced when a young CEO passes over a forty-something applicant, simply because of their age, the same process can be observed when children aged 4-10 discriminate against a young parent, who might be in their late twenties or early thirties, believing themselves to be in the “prime” of their life, you know, the “young parents at the park” who are aware of it. These parents are feeling good, confident, and can seemingly keep up with their kids, but not if the latter has anything to do about it.

Supra-conscious intensified ageism is a supremely conscious act, and can be observed when children wag their butts at adults unable to follow in their stead (often witnessed behind the bars on the playground), yell “nanny nanny boo boo” when parents cannot keep pace, and scream “you can’t get me!! you can’t get me!!” at any party willing to chase them, of which chase the child knows will be unsuccessful. Clearly, children are aware of their abilities vis-a-vis someone older than them, which they express in taunts and verbal abuse. Often, the taunts are not aimed at grandparents, whom the children have rightly observed are not a suitable match, but rather younger parents who can indeed be goaded into the chase, just not a successful one. Children select their match and course on precise calculations, often shimming up the circular tube slide at the park, making the chase nearly impossible for a dad in loafers, for example.

Taunting parents, or strangers, is a common occurrence for children of a certain age, satisfying aggressive instincts toward their weaker counterparts—adults.

At nighttime, when parents are ever-so desirous to be done with parenting for the evening, supra-conscious intensified ageism can be witnessed in an increased bout of energy when, technically, the laws of physics dictate otherwise—exhausted kids should be exhausted, but rather than go to bed they shriek across the house, hiding in closets, exhuming stashes of chocolate, or running around naked with plastic bags in their butts, claiming it’s a tail. They are actively discriminating against people older than them, advertising the delights of youth, rubbing it in, effectively snubbing the world and all of the rules we have carefully devised. First, we are reminded that we have to wear clothes, and second, that we are too scared to run around in public without them. In essence, children actively promote practices and policies that "perpetuate stereotypes of older people."

One should even wonder if the apparent irresolution of the chase game—the fact that children never seem to tire of it, even when they clearly outmatch their opponent—is really intended to exhaust parents further. What, really, is the ulterior motive? More research is clearly needed. One theory is that children obtain their pride, the building blocks of ego, in such successful games. But pride is not created from nothing—children obtain pride in themselves in reverse proportion to us losing it. When we let them win, we sacrifice a bit of ourselves. Soon, there is nothing left, and all that we have is the “pride” that we have given ourselves to another, which is, as happiness research suggests, one of the best ways to feel deep contentment in life. Still, we need to put an end to the “chase game” and destroy their reign once and for all.

Adult Shaming

If left unchecked, supra-conscious intensified ageism can become something worse: adult-shaming. With thousands of parks and playgrounds built into our landscape and/or designated playrooms in our homes, we condone their aimless behavior. They scream with glee and delight at the most ridiculous things, sometimes just a pile of rocks, a dead bug or a bottle cap, and as a result, we have to be reminded that the world is interesting and full of impossible wonder regardless of where we turn our attention; apparently, joy is had for the taking, at all times and places. As a corollary, we are reminded that the world is no longer interesting to us, that we have become numb to it. F*&k you, kids.

When is the last time you played with toilet paper? Not since you were a kid...my point exactly. The world is no longer interesting to you. You should be ashamed of yourself.

Children have mastered adult-shaming all the while convincing everyone it is unconscious, that it is “life” who is the culprit, you know, the “one generation must carry the torch” type of slogan, wherein to raise youth the old have to sacrifice energy to the young. Fat-shaming is defined as "expressing mockery or criticism about someone judged to be fat or overweight.” Adult-shaming is defined as "expressing mockery or criticism about someone judged to be an adult or adult-like.”

Adult-shaming is like pooping in the pool—the toxins cannot be contained. Once adult-shaming sinks in, parents slump into park benches and scroll indefinitely on their phones, but, of course, children show no pity for the feelings they have caused, and we don’t expect them to feel pity, because "they are kids” is our excuse, thereby giving them a pass as a class of human oblivious to normal emotional dynamics. Our exhaustion blinds us to their expert subterfuge, which opens a space in our psyche to be complacent with our non-wonder at the world. Like a pack of wolves, this is their strategy—run the prey to the ground, then attack. You can, in fact, run down a deer to death if you are persistent enough. This is how they obtain the upper hand. We must resist, however. We must be complacent with our numbness, accept an uninteresting world, without spite.

Public health crisis

Adult-shaming is a public health crisis—nay, a cultural disease. Whereas it remains uncontroversial to spend hard-earned tax dollars to educate the public on the dangerous effects of tobacco, it has yet to occur to us to run similar campaigns to educate our country on the dangerous effects of children—adult-shaming and supra-conscious intensified ageism—the most egregious forms of stereotyping. Just as the Christian era covered up the nudity of pagan sculpture with fig leafs, considering nudity indecent and ethically dangerous, we need to do the same—censor pictures of smiling children who seem to be enjoying the world. Public morale would receive a boost, and there would be no harm lost to children. We could just go on with our business, and not be reminded of the bliss we left behind.

Siddhartha, aka the Buddha and born in India somewhere between the 4th and 6th centuries b.c.e., was said to have gazed at an old person while he was young and obtained a core insight. It is depicted in the iconographic tradition called the Four Sights. That insight was that we should be unattached to life and our bodies, since we are all on a one-way ticket to old age and death. It was a reasonable insight, and it has liberated countless individuals since. Gazing at children, however, has the opposite effect—we witness the merciless stamp of time, the pure reckless truth that from calculated, responsible minds (parents) gets flowed physiological resources that, on the receiving end (children), resembles nothing of its source, as if you pour water from one cup to another only to peer into the second cup and see purple Kool aid. Yes, of course, maturity happens (eventually in the good cases), but rarely in any desirable direction. Ultimately, we know not whence they go. This is called the strange pour of parenting, whose truth dulls our attempts at control. Like Freud’s theory of libidinal drives, always masking themselves and taking on new forms, this is but another manifestation of adult-shaming.

Moreover, the old adage of “youth is wasted on the young” has been perpetuated by the youth in a coverup of big tobacco proportions. In their aimless caloric expenditure we find a sharp contrast to our willfully directed activity, which, even when executed properly, provides only a sliver of the joys return that, say, a two year old gets with a collection of tupperware. We have to live with this truth…which is also why parents feel a warm sense of payback when a child freaks out or loses their shit over something ridiculous. Payback! We tell ourselves that “youth” is wasted on the “young,” but that is passive aggressive self-convincing at its finest—this is just what youth is. It does not have to be savored. In fact, that is, in part, what defines youth—it isn’t savored, nor precious, nor aware of itself. The things adults do to retain youth are often productive toward that end, but real youth refuses to take productivity in mind: youth, like pure creativity, has no objective, no end in mind. It only wants to express itself.

Yes, that is about right. The aggressive tendencies in children are existentially fueled and aimed directly at you.