Why I'm Training for the NYC Marathon

NYC Marathon. 26 Miles for 26 Years.

I was invited to join the NYC Marathon by the co-founder of a nonprofit I highly respect (Grassroot Soccer). I tend to live by the philosophy of saying yes to most new opportunities. My time abroad reinforced in me that one must jump at the chance for new adventures and new journeys. This was no different. I have been searching for a new fitness challenge. 24 & 25 were rough years for me, what better way to celebrate a new beginning than by conquering 26.2 miles?

A few minutes later, however the self-doubt and fear crept in. There’s no way I can run a marathon. I hate running. I run at most 2 miles a week. Let me read more horror stories on the Internet about what can go wrong. Oh my god, I’m going to die. Blisters! Fractures! Pain! It’s not too late to back out...

It was these fears that reinforced my decision. It was because I was so scared I would fail, that I knew I had to embark on this journey to try.

I’ve now got two months of training to go. The fear and self-doubt has slowly become overridden by a humming belief in myself. I’ve developed an appetite for energy and life (and cheeseburgers). This process is teaching me about fitness, strength, and the false barriers I’ve created. The training has made me reflect: what other mental barriers have I been carrying with me? If you would have told me six months ago, I could run 10 miles on a casual week day morning, I would have laughed. If nothing else, this journey has shown me that we are capable of much more than we believe and we are much stronger than we perceive.

As I continue this journey, I hope that sharing the insights I learn a long the way will help motivate or inspire someone looking to take that first step.

Below are quotes that have kept me motivated thus far:

“No citizen has a right to be an amateur in the matter of physical training. What a disgrace it is for a man to grow old without even seeing the beauty and strength of which his body is capable.” -Socrates

“Action is the foundational key to all success.” -Pablo Picasso

“The obsession with running is really an obsession with the potential for more and more life” - George Sheehan

“Life's like working out: there's no pain in the comfort zone, but is that really where you want to live? “- Robin Sharma