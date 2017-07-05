Why Invoking the 25th Amendment is Not Political

Everything is fake news. “Alternative facts” can be presented. Any criticism of the Trump Administration policies, or lack thereof, is political. Robert Mueller’s and others hired on the special investigative team are being given a political “litmus” test. I’ve heard enough. President Trump is hysterically trying to drive the narrative around the Russia investigation, the news cycles with his ridiculous, uncivilized tweets, and just the general discourse regarding how we think and feel about politics today.

This can’t be tolerated. President Trump and his army of staffers who peddle falsehoods for high-priced salaries at the expense of the American people need to be held accountable. Donald Trump was being honest when he said he was not a politician and it is time for us to disavow him. It has become increasingly obvious that he has no regard for the Constitution, because he constantly and consistently skirts around or ignores it, and fundamentally believes, based on his actions, that the rule of law is for everyone else. As a veteran, I never have we seen such a Commander in Chief that openly shows so much disdain for the rights of others, the freedom of the press, and the democracy we put our lives on the line to defend. Therefore, my friends, we are locked in an epic battle for the soul of our country.

The 25 Democrats who have signed a bill to impeach the President is long overdue. The “Gang of 25”, who should be lauded for their patriotism, need to help get a handle on the downward spiral of the nation and stop the nation from freefall. It is not about being Republican or Democrat. It is about whether the President is fit to lead. The mental health of the “Leader of the Free World” has never been more obviously erratic and bizarre. Not even to mention counterproductive, if not downright destructive to the world. Our parties may disagree on the root causes, policies, and solutions that plague the nation (and the world), but what Donald Trump is doing on Twitter has absolutely no recognizable relation and is an egregious misuse of his time, energy, and taxpayer dollars. Twitter should also not be used to occasionally conduct diplomatic conversations, either.

The bill should be a bipartisan effort to show that Donald Trump does not represent politicians. He campaigned on that philosophy and now he needs to own it. He has never abided by the law, which the investigation will reveal, especially in his business dealings-and that most of his fortune was given to him or ill-gotten. There is nothing exemplary about him. The image of politician(s), is severely being damaged, which many of us at the grassroots level had hoped so desperately we could try to restore and even preserve, eagerly wanting to increase faith in our representatives and elevate participation in our democratic elections.

The President is taking us into dangerous uncharted territory, breaking laws and norms every step of the way. Laws, that the Founding Fathers could never have envisioned would be exploited at the astronomical level they are in this Presidency, to the possible demise of our country. But what lies on the periphery is something even more serious.

We can’t rationalize the President’s tweets-and anyone who tries has an ulterior motive for keeping President Trump in power, which is just plain despicable. And we won’t ignore them. Let’s be frank, self-control, to most any American, Republican or Democrat, is a “must-have” characteristic of any President. We know that mental disorders know no boundaries, age, gender, religion, sexual orientation, ethnicity or socio-economic status. We know that 1 in 5 people suffer from mental illness. Of that 19%, it has been estimated that half of that number are untreated. I’m not a medical professional by any means, and only took a few measly classes regarding addiction/substance abuse and the personality tendencies which accompany them. The President’s obsession with Twitter is unnatural, and the content is, at the least, unhelpful and irrelevant. At its worst, it’s the very public, embarrassing ramblings of a narcissistic, mean-spirited, person who is deeply troubled. This is not a partisan issue, but a national security one. If the current President was in any school or institution in the United States tweeting this salacious material, he would be immediately be counseled, expelled from the institution or fired, and hopefully mandated by a court to be evaluated whether there was a need for treatment. What standard is Donald Trump being held to?? Why do we somehow feel that the White House is immune from a plague that affects some 42.5 million Americans in the United States? And more importantly, why do we keep turning a blind eye (like many of us do in our own communities), to a person, even if it is the President-who is clearly unbalanced? Keeping him in office is just not a sound option.