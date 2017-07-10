Why is Colorado Giving Away $19m?

Some folks have asked me why I’m thinking about running for the legislature again. Let’s talk about a bill that passed earlier this year, SB17-299.

Colorado runs a lean government. Some of that is natural inclination. Some is due to various revenue constraints – TABOR is the best known. The end result is we skimp on education, public transit, roads, child abuse intervention, the developmentally disabled, mental health, etc.

Legislators fight over every single dollar that comes in the door.

And yet . . .

Visa asked this year’s legislature to reduce Visa’s Colorado taxes. It worked. Visa’s Colorado income taxes are expected to drop $19m per year. That’s a small number in the context of a $29b budget. But there’s a lot of other places Colorado could have spent that $19m. The bill passed 32 - 1 in the Senate and 60 - 5 in the House.

Visa’s argument is that the way Colorado counts Visa’s income is unfair. Here are the details:

Colorado taxes large national companies on their Colorado related income. When I started in the legislature we based that on how much of the company’s property was in Colorado, how many employees, etc.

While I was there we decided that was the wrong approach. We wanted to encourage companies to hire people in Colorado, not discourage them. So, we changed the rules. We’d figure out how much income is related to Colorado by looking at what portion of the company’s total U.S. sales are in Colorado.

Visa says, that’s not fair to us. We have high sales per account in Colorado. Tax us based on the number of accounts, not the amount of sales. So, 299 says we’ll apportion Visa’s income based on accounts, not sales.

Of course, 299 doesn’t say “Visa.” It has a complicated description of a company with a Colorado enterprise data center in which in which it’s invested $150m since 2013 and so on. Visa is the only company fitting that description.

Does Visa go to other states where they have low sales per account and ask to change the rules so their taxes are apportioned based on sales, not accounts? I expect they do. They have bright people working on their taxes.

When even the most competent legislators succumb to the corporate siren song, someone must defend the revenue that allows government to provide the services we need. So, I’m thinking.