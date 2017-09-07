Why is DACA Good for the US?

There are many reasons why providing DACA recipients a path to citizenship is good for America. Humanitarian reasons lead the long list of why DACA recipients deserve a welcome mat from us. I would like to talk about economic reasons as well.

US is a very large economy and for the most part it is self sustaining. Meaning that our economy relies very little on exports when compared to countries like China, Germany, Japan etc. This is based on the fact that we live in a consumer spending based economy. Most of the time, Americans spend more of their money in purchasing goods than saving for their retirements. I am not saying this is good or bad. It is what it is.

Given this, who spends more money out there? Is it the old people or the youth of the country. The answer is that young people spend more money on purchasing goods and services than older folks.

Going back to DACA recipients, they are young people who have been here almost all of their lives. US has already spend money on educating them (most are at least high school graduates), they are working in legal jobs, pay taxes and also spend much needed money by our economy. Furthermore, they will have their own families and kids which will keep our population younger compared to Russia, China, Germany and Japan. More young people in the US means more spending, more taxes and a bigger base for our Social Security system including Medicare and Medicaid.