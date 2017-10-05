Why is everyone in the media following instead of leading in answering the Question of What Motivated The Vegas Shooter.

I think that sadly, the important message from this latest shooting melee is being missed and confused in all of the media. Every time I hear one or the other news anchors from PBS telling me that they are honoring my ‘wisdom’ with their brilliant unique reporting, I want to puke, and they have a lot of nerve claiming their own uniqueness as they are nothing of the sort. The entire ‘network’ news community is so culpable of nothing more than ignorance. I wonder how high the NRA pays for complicity.

In my mind, the message is quite clear. This ‘everyman’ was able to buy over 40 rifles and assault type weapons at various gun stores in one year, and raised not even a delay of a day by any of the security agencies that are supposed to be keeping us ‘safe’. Explanation is that there is a very cleverly crafted loophole in our gun purchasing laws. The only activity that raises any alarm is buying 2 or more handguns in a short period of time, not rifles. REALLY?! If this guy had 25+ handguns, not only would that probably have landed him in prison, but he never could have done anywhere near the damage that he did.

The people who repeatedly testify that ‘it’s not the guns, it’s the nuts that have them that do the killing, are just flat wrong. Look at any of the statistics regarding number of assault weapons owned per person vs number of deaths by gunshot in all nations, and the picture is quite clear. We own so many more weapons per person - and our death rates are off the charts. So, why is it this way?

There is a very clear sad answer to this. The NRA donated over $45 million to the campaigns of Republican Senators, and somewhere around $300.00 to the Democrats in the Senate. That one special interest group can control the votes of our senate to that extent by mangling the meaning of our constitution, is just criminal. The blood of all of those victims rides on the NRA and the Spineless Senators that let them continue this carnage. Shame shame Shame.