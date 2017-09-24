Why is he still President?

I feel my life is being threatened daily. It started on the night of November 8th, 2016. Electing Trump as the President of the United States has put every American’s life at risk. Daily, we as Americans are faced with the daunting task of synthesizing and digesting the tiresome political maneuvers and rants of a true madman. We are being abused and overloaded with antics of a selfish and narcissistic psychopath. I am still shocked he has not been required to be evaluated for his mental competency to be the President of the United States, let alone be tested for syphilis. (Historically, there have been similar leaders who have led their countries into disarray and had syphilis and similar erratic behaviors-Lenin and Hitler to name just two. Just sayin….).

Every morning I wake and curse the fact he is still alive and wonder what the hell is going on with our elected officials and wonder why they allow this to happen. Why as Americans, are we recklessly placed in the hands of a political system that puts money before lives? Bernie Sanders was silenced because he doesn’t live by this standard. I am guessing the Democratic National Committee is still regretting the nomination of Hillary Clinton-done so in a backhanded strategy that backfired miserably.

At this writing, our country, North Korea and those countries in the proximity are being threatened by nuclear war because Donald Trump and Kim Jong-Un are in a colossal pissing match with absolutely no regard for anyone but their egos. Again, I ask why is Trump still president. He is threatening the lives of more than just our population. Not only is he a well spotted dotard, he is unfit for the position to be a gracious and thoughtful statesman to lead a country.

As Americans, I urge all of you to stand up and demand this man and his dated dotard club-be removed from power. They are creating a world filled with fear, disrespect, hate and danger. How much more do we have to endure before we are so numb to his distracting tactics from actual needs and more importantly the truth. It is time to stand up for the truth-because the future is dire with this current political administration.

What does it look like to stand up and revolt against Trump other than the grassroots attempts through petitions, protests and letter writing? Personally, I have no idea what could possibly relieve us all from the current pain and suffering going on as a result of the last ten months. I think it is time for serious discussion though. Discussion with real intention behind saving humanity. At this point in history this has nothing to do with race, gender, money or power. Nuclear bombs are sadly an equalizer. There is no need for any of those issues if you are being burned alive by the fallout.