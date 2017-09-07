Why Is it So Challenging to Provide Clean Water for Everyone?

Answer by Charles Tips, former Science Editor, on Quora:

Water is essential to life on earth, yet some places get left out of the natural flow of water.

In an exactly analogous way, the productivity cycle of free enterprise starts a natural flow of money that steadily increases the ability of everyone to meet not only their basic needs but more. How does the fact that someone is selling products or a service improve standards of living for others? Because to bring the product or service into being, workers had to be hired, equipment leased, raw materials bought and on, and on. Money pours through the economy before it can start to flow back to each new business.

With each cycle of this process, wages climb a bit while at the same time, prices drop a bit—there is more of everything and it is becoming more and more affordable.

But just as there are arid climes on earth, there are places that are money barren. So why do some people miss out on this flow of money? No or low productivity.

However, just as you can irrigate the dry lands, you can bring money and goods to poor areas. Free enterprise does not consist only of for-profit businesses in the private sector. There are also not-for-profit businesses in the civil sector that make it their business to insure that even those who cannot be productive get what they need.

Just as it makes no sense to irrigate the desert, though, reversing poverty in a large region makes for a challenge. Despite decades of aid programs, poverty was barely dented. Then, starting around 1970 productivity started to be exported in the form of factories and manufacturing jobs. That’s when some of the money deserts around the world started catching up as shown in this chart:

Ninety-nine percent of the wealth mankind has ever known has been created in just the thirteen or fourteen generations since the advent of free enterprise. The world poverty rate (= < $1.91 in daily income in constant dollars) was 96 percent in that first generation. It is down below ten percent now.