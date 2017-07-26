Why is it so difficult for me to delegate?

Do you cringe at the mention of the ‘d’ word? Does it cause you to break out in a cold sweat? If so, you are not alone. Feeling like you’re giving up control on any level can be exceptionally challenging. Let’s talk about why this is and what we can do about it…

1. Delegating still means taking responsibility for the work

This can be scary because you know you’re still ultimately answerable to whatever you’re delegating.

2. Loss of control

Feeling like something will go wrong if you’re not directly involved.

3. It takes time to mentor or train someone to do the work

Yes, this is often the case but the long term benefit of empowering others to grow and develop far outweighs the initial time investment on your part. Not only will it free up your time down the road but it will reinforce that you trust that person to take on the responsibility which will inspire them to step up and do great work.

4. Belief that no one can do the task as well as you can

Feeling like the quality of work will suffer if you don’t do it. The only way to know if this is true is if you test the theory by delegating.

5. Lack of trust in the person you’re delegating to

This can either be based on past experience, their current level of experience or expertise, or some other reason.

So what can we do about our hesitance to delegate?

1. Take baby steps. Taking a big leap in this area can cause anxiety and may cause you to micromanage, even if you don’t intend to. You can start with tasks where failure or sub-optimal results are not the end of the world, or where the person you’re delegating to has the highest chance of success.

2. Take a deep breath! What’s the worst that can happen? Develop a back up or fall back plan.

3. Ask yourself, what good can come out of this? For example, if the person does a fantastic job you can give them more responsibility and take more off your plate. Building trust is another great benefit. Studies show that when people feel trusted they produce more oxytocin in the brain and vice versa . The more oxytocin we produce the more we become trustworthy and when we trust someone that trust is often reciprocated. A team built on trust is very powerful and so are the benefits of effectively delegating.

4. Set them up for success. Have a plan to transition the activity. Lay out everything it will take to make the task successful. Empower the person by first asking them their thoughts on how to get the best results. Set clear success criteria and make your expectations crystal clear. Here are some ways to do this…

a. Providing example will help with this.

b. Explain to them the ‘why’. Why is this task so important (including the timeframe and impacts if not completed) and what the bottom line is. For example, these reports are important because they’re needed in a presentation on Friday to help us make a decision on whether to move forward with this project. If it’s not done on time, we could jeopardize the project and lose revenue in the process.

c. Who needs to be involved?

d. How will they know if they’re successful?

e. Check ins. When is the next time you will check in and what activities need to be completed in the meantime?

f. Discuss how this task fits in to their current workload. In other words, what priority does this take over their other responsibilities? What are you expectations of them in this area?

g. Create a judgment free, open door policy. Let your team member know they are welcome to ask you questions and you’re happy to support them to get this done. Remind them that you believe in them and have faith in them to do a great job. If you have limited time or availability, make sure they are aware of this ahead of time.

Letting go and trusting can be difficult especially if this is new to you but keeping your eye on the benefits can help make this process easier and help you experience even better results than you anticipate. Give it a try and see what happens. What do you have to lose? More importantly, what do you and your team have to gain?

“If you delegate authority, you will build leaders.” – Craig Groeschel