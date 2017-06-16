Outspeak, Contributor Outspeak™ is the opinion outlet for digital storytellers everywhere. This is the world in your voice.

Why Is Popping Bubble Wrap So Satisfying?

06/16/2017 05:36 pm ET | Updated 1 day ago

We’ve all popped bubble wrap and felt that deep sense of relief and satisfaction that comes with it. But have you ever wondered why we find it so compelling? Wonder no more. This video from Psych I.R.L. dives in deep to show us exactly why puncturing small pockets of air with our thumbs is better than heroin (or something, we guess, don’t do heroin).

Next time you’re standing on bubble wrap and waddling along like a duck smiling with glee as it goes pop, you’ll know why. Do with that what you will.

Karen Struthers via Getty Images

