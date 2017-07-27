Why is the stress of exercising not stressful?

To me, exercise mimics what happened when our prehistoric ancestors experienced stress. They had to use their muscles to either run away or fight. . Also known as the fight or flight response this reaction to stress provided a sudden boost of high energy and was a potential life-saver.

In our modern jungle, we often release the same amount of energy into our bodies when someone makes a rude remark or cuts ahead of us in line. There isn’t a physical outlet for this kind of psychological stress. And as a result, we find ourselves stuck in a situation where we can’t fight and we can’t flee. That energy, which was quite useful for our prehistoric ancestors, usually serves no purpose to us today. And the excess energy gets stored inside our bodies in the form of muscle tension and stress chemicals that circulate through out the body and do all kinds of damage to organs, tissues and blood vessels.

When we exercise however, we release some of this pent-up energy and use the body in the way it was intended to be used during fight or flight. In other words there’s a physical release of tension. And after we exercise, our body is bathing in feel-good chemicals like endorphins and dopamine.

Exercise also mimics the “challenge response” which is different from the fight or flight response. In her TED TALK, How to Make a Friend of Stress, Stanford Professor, Kelly McGonigal explains that “the challenge response”has a different biological signature than the stress response and as a result, doesn’t do damage to the body.

The fight or flight response causes our blood vessels to constrict. But in the challenge response, blood vessels don’t constrict like they do when we are under psychological stress and that may be the big difference between a stressor that is good for you, and a stressor that is bad for you.

Don’t forget that the ENTIRE time you are exercising, you are in control of the stress you are putting on your body. When you are under intense psychological stress - the whole reason it’s stressful - is that you feel like your life is out of control. And that may be another important difference between the two as well.

Lastly, stress-expert Dr. Robert Sapolsky’s latest book Behave, gives us a clue as to why exercise is good for most mammals: “When a rat secretes tons of stress chemicals because it’s terrified (psychological stress) nerve cells in the hippocampus (an area of the brain responsible for learning and memory) shrink. However if it secretes the same amount of stress chemicals voluntarily running on a running wheel (i.e., exercising) those same neurons expand.” In other words in the first case the same stress chemicals do damage and in the second case - while exercising - they promote growth and well-being. As Sapolsky would explain: it all depends on context.