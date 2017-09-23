Why is Trump Raising the Rhetoric with North Korea ?

President Trump after his speech at the United Nations General Assembly, in which he threatened to “totally destroy North Korea” has gone on to label the leader of North Korea a “madman” and threatened to test him “like never before.” Unsurprisingly, the North Korean leader responded with equally as offensive language labeling Trump a “frightened dog” and “mentally deranged.” While on the surface one would think Trump was trying to force North Korea to the negotiating table to sign a deal to stop developing nuclear weapons he continued in the same speech to threaten to withdraw from the Iran nuclear deal.

President Trump labeled the Iran nuclear deal, which was signed by not only by the United States but additionally and significantly Britain, France, Russia, China and Germany, as an “embarrassment” and “one of the worst…….transactions the United States has ever entered into.” It is hard to miss the paradox of trying to convince North Korea to make a nuclear treaty at the same time as blasting the recently signed Iran deal and threatening to withdraw.

Why would Trump choose to raise the tensions with North Korea? It cannot be that he thought labeling Kim Jung-on a “madman” or threatening a nuclear war would help persuade him to stop his nuclear ambitions. Even the Russians commented on how unproductive the name calling was. Russia's foreign minister Sergei Lavrov said, "Together with China we'll continue to strive for a reasonable approach and not an emotional one like when children in a kindergarten start fighting and no-one can stop them."

And why would Trump insult Iran when theoretically he wants to at least renegotiate the nuclear deal? The increase in rhetoric has not stopped North Korea to date and nor has it effected Iran’s missile program. Iran fired a medium range missile two days after his speech.

It is safe to say that President Trump is not driven by principles or social values. His purported views have changed and flip flopped many times whether it is on abortion, DACA, health-care, NAFTA, tax policy, gay rights or international relations. Normally, it would be necessary for the author to list examples but it is so obvious and well known that it can simply be stated: Trump has no core values. The one reoccurring theme seems to be he does what is best for himself politically. He articulates what is necessary to keep or expand his base . To do this he is willing to use misleading language, make inflammatory statements, bully, and outright lie. One worries that President Trump is escalating the tensions in the Korean peninsula for his own purposes.

The largest concern President Trump has is Mueller’s investigation. It can lead to impeachment or endless problems when indictments begin. It is clear that Trump’s campaign manager Manafort will either be indicted or cooperate with the special prosecutor and give testimony negative to Trump. A similar fate awaits former national-security advisor Michael Flynn. While Trump’s pardon of sheriff Arpaio was likely meant to send a message to both Manafort and Flynn that they could expect a pardon the question for both men is whether they want to risk that Trump will pardon them instead of the certainty of a Mueller deal.

The one event that could prevent Congress from impeaching the president and take the eyes of the country off of Mueller would be if there was a serious military event. It is simply not possible that Congress would proceed with an impeachment if America was engaged in a military event that was as catastrophic as any military event would be on the Korean peninsula.