Have you ever asked yourself the question, why isn’t the Law of Attraction working for me? You see a lot of people writing about how wonderful the LOA is and how it has transformed their lives, so why not for you?

It might surprise you to find out that there’s a good chance it is working for you, but not necessarily in the way you want it to. The problem probably isn’t the Law of Attraction, it’s what you’re asking it to attract.

Now that might sound crazy, because you want to attract health, happiness, abundance, etc., but what you’re getting is the opposite to all of that. You need to look at the vibrations you’re sending out to the universe and whether your actions are attuned to them. Simple!

The vibrations you send out, attract like vibrations back to you, that’s a fundamental part of the Law of Attraction. If you send out negative vibrations, that’s what you’ll attract back to you. For example, if you believe that you only seem to have bad relationships, that’s what you’ll always get. That’s your mindset, it’s what you’re subconsciously looking for and it’s what will be delivered – again! The Law of Attraction is working, but not how you want it to.

How to Change Your Vibrations

Your vibrations are determined by your beliefs and how you use them. It’s no good trying to attract money if your inner belief thinks it’s the root of all evil. You must align your beliefs with your desires before you can begin to attract them.

Negative beliefs are useful because they can point to where you might need to change. Don’t try to shut them out, acknowledge and see them as a positive route to change. Electricity can’t exist without a positive and negative, nor can we.

Try to understand where your negative beliefs have come from. It’s most likely they were put into your subconscious by someone else when you were very young, before you were capable to form your own beliefs. Are these beliefs still appropriate? Are you going to let yourself as a young child rule you as an adult in the here and now?

It takes time to change, but it can be done. Using all the tools you know about, such as affirmations, creative visualization, meditating, vision boards etc., will cause you to shift. Repetition is the key to change, keep at it so you form a pattern with your conscious mind instructing your subconscious mind. But that’s the easy part, it’s by no means enough to make the Law of Attraction work.

The Most Important Steps to Success

The first part to making the Law of Attraction work is to align your beliefs and desires. This means you have to become the person you need to be, in order to attract what you want. So, if you’re the type of person who always sees the cup as half empty, then you need to start working on yourself to see it as half full. Only then, once you’ve changed your outlook and beliefs, can you move to the next step.

Without this next step, you’ll most likely fail to manifest with the Law of Attraction. It’s a simple step, but often difficult to do, as it usually requires you to move out of your comfort zone. The little step, is to take action.

If you just think positively about what you want, recite affirmations, do some meditation etc., you’ll end up disappointed because you won’t see any results. It’s the actions you take that will bring about the change. These actions are prompted by your beliefs.

Perhaps you’re trying to attract your dream job, but siting around visualizing about it won’t bring it to you. It will help, because you must believe it can be yours, that you’re worthy and capable of having it, but it also needs action.

You may dream of becoming a racing driver, so learn to drive, take advanced lessons, attend race meetings, join groups, just completely immerse yourself in racing. It must become a passion, your life mission with no room for failure. Do what you have to do to make it happen, don’t sit around waiting for it, because it won’t come to you.

There’s No Secret to the Law of Attraction

It’s a very simple process, not necessarily easy, but certainly simple. Be absolutely clear in your mind what it is you want and the reasons you want it – there should be benefits for you and the universe, you shouldn’t be selfish.

Once you know what you want and why, work on making changes to yourself so you’re aligned to receiving it. Change your thinking and you change your world! Then, take any actions necessary to start a chain of events that lead you to where you want to be. Small or big actions, it doesn’t matter, as long as you’re doing something!