Why It's Normal To Keep Changing Careers

Millennials are changing jobs at a faster rate than previous generations: According to a study on LinkedIn, Millennials move companies an average of four times before reaching 32. The study uncovered that “Over the last 20 years, the number of companies people worked for in the five years after they graduated has nearly doubled. ¹ Of course, job hopping extends beyond millennials — the average worker of all ages changing jobs every three years with an average of five to seven career changes in a lifetime². Workers can no longer expect to start and end their working lives with one employer. It is now more important than ever to build a different skill set for job success. Some estimates have this increased level of mobility costing businesses upwards of $30.5 billion, according to a recent Gallop Poll³.