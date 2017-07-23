Why Kombucha Will Be Your New Favorite Summer Drink

Great for a hot summer day, kombucha is refreshing, light and clean-tasting, satisfying your sweet tooth without the calories and regrets. As a living beverage made with tea and probiotic cultures, the health benefits of kombucha are incredible. In addition to probiotics, kombucha contains healthy organic acids to support digestion and provides a much needed energy boost. While it’s a relatively new trend, kombucha has actually been around for more than 2,000 years. So jump on the kombucha bandwagon – if you have never tried it, this summer is the time to start. Check out these three kombucha brands instead of reaching for a sugary soda or a beer this summer!

1. Health-Ade Kombucha

One of my favorite brands is Health-Ade Kombucha, which is both bubbly and sweet, brewed to perfection in small batches in order to ensure the highest quality. Founded by husband and wife Daina and Justin Trout, Health-Ade is committed to delivering real kombucha that is fermented in glass to prevent metal leaching in addition to featuring cold-pressed juice from organic produce. With 12 flavors ranging from Pink Lady Apple to Ginger-Lemon, there is something for everyone.

Health-Ade Original

A post shared by Health-Ade Kombucha (@healthade) on Jul 18, 2017 at 6:14pm PDT

You can’t go wrong with the original flavor as it is smooth, bubbly and flavorful. Pour it on ice and enjoy!

Health-Ade Pomegranate

A post shared by Health-Ade Kombucha (@healthade) on Apr 14, 2017 at 6:46pm PDT

Health-Ade’s pomegranate flavor is one of my favorites as it is light, refreshing and just the right amount of sweet to satisfy my sugar craving. The color is pretty pink, which is a great substitute to rosé if you are trying to minimize your alcohol consumption this summer. Or if you are in the mood for a little kick, check out the recipe above to make your own “Kombucha Spiked Pomegranate Lemonade!”

Health-Ade Pink Lady Apple

A post shared by Health-Ade Kombucha (@healthade) on Jul 14, 2017 at 5:43pm PDT

Another kombucha flavor that I can’t get enough of is called Pink Lady Apple, which is flavored with cold-pressed juice. I loved its crisp and sophisticated taste that was delightful to sip on by the pool.

2. GT’s Synergy Kombucha:

I also love GT’s Synergy Kombucha, which puts a creative twist on traditional flavors offering “Gingerade,” “Cosmic Cranberry,” “Mystic Mango,” and many more.

Synergy Guava Goddess

A post shared by GT's Kombucha (@gtskombucha) on Mar 8, 2017 at 2:57pm PST

This drink is one of my favorites to grab post-workout. It encompasses just the right amount of sweetness and is surprisingly filling!

Synergy Third Eye Chai

A post shared by GT's Kombucha (@gtskombucha) on Oct 8, 2016 at 10:08pm PDT

As a lover of all things chai, I was delighted to try out this flavor and it did not disappoint. Because of the fermentation process, this one contains slightly more alcohol than other types of kombucha so this flavor is for those of you who are over 21!

3. The Bu

A third brand I like is called “TheBu,” which was founded by Gary Hawes – an avid surfer and biochemist who experimented with different kombucha recipes until he found the ideal combination of flavors. His brand is organic, raw, non-GMO, gluten-free and vegan so there’s no excuse not to try it!

TheBu Honeydew

A post shared by TheBu Kombucha (@thebukombucha) on Jun 22, 2017 at 6:30pm PDT

This flavor is delightfully light and refreshing, making for the perfect drink to throw in your beach bag! With no added fruit juice, it’s not too sweet.

TheBu Lavender

A post shared by TheBu Kombucha (@thebukombucha) on Jun 13, 2017 at 7:38am PDT

This one is for those of you who are adventurous as it is bold and flavorful. The organic green tea blended with both fruit and flower is the perfect combo, you’ll feel energized with each sip!