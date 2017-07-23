Why Kombucha Will Be Your New Favorite Summer Drink

Great for a hot summer day, kombucha is refreshing, light and clean-tasting, satisfying your sweet tooth without the calories and regrets. As a living beverage made with tea and probiotic cultures, the health benefits of kombucha are incredible. In addition to probiotics, kombucha contains healthy organic acids to support digestion and provides a much needed energy boost. While it’s a relatively new trend, kombucha has actually been around for more than 2,000 years. So jump on the kombucha bandwagon – if you have never tried it, this summer is the time to start. Check out these three kombucha brands instead of reaching for a sugary soda or a beer this summer!
1. Health-Ade Kombucha
One of my favorite brands is Health-Ade Kombucha, which is both bubbly and sweet, brewed to perfection in small batches in order to ensure the highest quality. Founded by husband and wife Daina and Justin Trout, Health-Ade is committed to delivering real kombucha that is fermented in glass to prevent metal leaching in addition to featuring cold-pressed juice from organic produce. With 12 flavors ranging from Pink Lady Apple to Ginger-Lemon, there is something for everyone.
Health-Ade Original
You can’t go wrong with the original flavor as it is smooth, bubbly and flavorful. Pour it on ice and enjoy!
Health-Ade Pomegranate
Health-Ade’s pomegranate flavor is one of my favorites as it is light, refreshing and just the right amount of sweet to satisfy my sugar craving. The color is pretty pink, which is a great substitute to rosé if you are trying to minimize your alcohol consumption this summer. Or if you are in the mood for a little kick, check out the recipe above to make your own “Kombucha Spiked Pomegranate Lemonade!”
Health-Ade Pink Lady Apple
Another kombucha flavor that I can’t get enough of is called Pink Lady Apple, which is flavored with cold-pressed juice. I loved its crisp and sophisticated taste that was delightful to sip on by the pool.
2. GT’s Synergy Kombucha:
I also love GT’s Synergy Kombucha, which puts a creative twist on traditional flavors offering “Gingerade,” “Cosmic Cranberry,” “Mystic Mango,” and many more.
Synergy Guava Goddess
This drink is one of my favorites to grab post-workout. It encompasses just the right amount of sweetness and is surprisingly filling!
Synergy Third Eye Chai
As a lover of all things chai, I was delighted to try out this flavor and it did not disappoint. Because of the fermentation process, this one contains slightly more alcohol than other types of kombucha so this flavor is for those of you who are over 21!
3. The Bu
A third brand I like is called “TheBu,” which was founded by Gary Hawes – an avid surfer and biochemist who experimented with different kombucha recipes until he found the ideal combination of flavors. His brand is organic, raw, non-GMO, gluten-free and vegan so there’s no excuse not to try it!
TheBu Honeydew
This flavor is delightfully light and refreshing, making for the perfect drink to throw in your beach bag! With no added fruit juice, it’s not too sweet.
TheBu Lavender
This one is for those of you who are adventurous as it is bold and flavorful. The organic green tea blended with both fruit and flower is the perfect combo, you’ll feel energized with each sip!
As a delicious and healthy alternative to beer, wine and soda, kombucha is the drink of the summer – especially if you are trying to detox and reduce your alcohol consumption. Ideal for an afternoon-pick-me-up or post workout refresher, grab a bottle of one of these tasty flavors to cool off from the heat of the summer!
