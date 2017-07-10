Why Letting Go Is Hard

Holding onto some things (people, places, thoughts, emotions, dreams, resentments, assumptions, etc.) is like holding onto fiery coals. Letting go of them is hard because even after we have let them go, we feel them. Our "palms" feel their burn, our body radiates with their heat. We are also left with the scars and the memories of what we were holding onto. Letting go can happen all at once, or it can happen a little at a time. Sometimes letting go is a process of releasing and re-grasping. Either way, we must remember that if we are patient, the inflammation will lessen, epitelialization will take place, and the wound will heal.