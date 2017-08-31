Why LinkedIn Is The Best Social Networking Site

LinkedIn is a business-centered website for professional multilingual networking. The site makes connecting on a global level easier than ever before. LinkedIn is used by both companies and individuals to establish new connections. Employers use this service to find and recruit suitable employees and vice versa. Compared to a traditional résumé, a LinkedIn profile allows you to fully showcase your skills, education, experience, projects, publications, courses, certifications, and online course certificates. With the help of a free account you can: