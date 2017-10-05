Why Mila Kunis And Ashton Kutcher Won't Be Giving Their Kids Christmas Gifts

Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher are starting a new tradition at home this Christmas.

The actors, who starred in “That ’70s Show” together, aren’t planning on giving their kids, 3-year-old Wyatt and 10-month-old Dimitri, gifts for Christmas come December. In an interview with Entertainment Tonight, Kunis, who explained that the holiday has become an event within her Jewish family, said that she and Kutcher are going to be more mindful of how their kids view that time of year.

“Last year when we celebrated Christmas, Wyatt was 2 and it was too much,” Kunis said. “We didn’t give her anything ― it was the grandparents. The kid no longer appreciates the one gift. They don’t even know what they’re expecting; They’re just expecting stuff.”

Kunis and Kutcher are OK with the grandparents offering one gift, but also would like help showing their kids how to pay it forward.

“We’d like to take a charitable donation like to a children’s hospital, whatever you want,” she said.

Todd Williamson/BBMA2016 via Getty Images Mila Kunis got real about the sweet tradition she and Ashton Kutcher are starting with their kids this Christmas.

Kunis also discussed how she keeps her kids busy while traveling and offered her go-to plan.

“We have a public library card everywhere we go,” she said. “When it is really hot outside, we go to the library and read books.”

The actress also joked about how her life has changed with Kutcher since they became parents.