Why Most Individuals are Destined to Lose Money in the Stock Market

From the Tulip bubble to the Financial meltdown of 2008, the theme has been the same. The masses never learn, they always cry foul on the way down but gurgle with joy on the way up. In other words, when they are making money, they are okay with the risk, but when they start to lose, they scream bloody murder.

Nature created the masses to serve as cannon fodder, and no matter what is done, nothing will change this. History is replete with examples of individuals who tried to help the masses; their only reward, in general, was the gallows or the bullet, depending on the era. It comes down to perception; you cannot force someone to latch on to yours and vice versa. This is why the Fed spend such an inordinate amount of time to alter the masses perception, and it was done gradually over a period of many decades.

Try talking to a regular person about the dangers of Fiat and how the Fed is ruling the world; most will roll their eyes at you and treat you like are a madman. Sadly, the Gold Bugs do not understand this concept; there is no such thing as absolute truth because any truth or lie is based on the angle of observance and depending on the angle, the truth could appear to be a lie to another. The top players have done a fantastic Job of conning the masses, and it will take a monumental amount of pain and misery to change their outlook. Thus without a doubt, we can state that today’s mountain of debt which appears insane might one day seem to be sane in comparison ten years from today.

It took over 100 years for the debt to get to $1 trillion; in fact, the debt was below $1 trillion until 1981. Now we add a trillion dollars to the debt almost every year. Isn’t that insane; if the masses were going to rebel, should this not this be their moment to take a stand. Think about this for a second; we are creating the equivalent of 100 year worth of debt in just one year and not a peep from the masses. Who’s to say the debt cannot be pushed to 100 trillion or 500 trillion. After all, they are just digits on a machine, and this money can be created in seconds.

Change is very hard for those who assume everything is presented in a black or white format. FIAT is not bad, it's bad only because private bankers control the money, and these bankers are the biggest crooks in the world. It is like putting a fox in charge of the hen house, nothing good will come of it. If they were not in charge of it, the outlook would not be so bad. If we have a gold standard and crooks are allowed to control the reserves, which is the case currently, what’s to prevent them from lying to the masses.

Latching on to any perspective prevents you from seeing the other half of the equation, and that is the elite players master game plan; to make you take a side and stick to it. Remember there always at least three perspectives to any situation; Neutral, Negative and Positive for any given situation. The masses will only see two and latch onto one of them. If the premise is wrong, no matter how hard you try, you will never find the right answer. This is why the solution is to identify the real problem and not grab one of the solutions being pushed on you by the elite players via most mass media outlets.

Suggested Game Strategy

The Fed is hell bent on flooding the system with money; there is no option but to devalue the currency or die. Central bankers worldwide are debasing their currencies in order to maintain the illusion of growth.

The real solution would be to let the economy go through a cleansing phase, but today's society is not ready to deal with such pain. Central bankers are more than happy to accommodate, for it means they can pretend to help the masses while fleecing them of their last penny. The stock market will continue to roar as long as the Fed continues to support the market.

Additionaly, history illustrates that until the masses embrace a market the path of least resistance is up. As the masses still hate this market the Bull is not going to run out of steam until the sentiment changes. Along the way we expect corrections ranging from mild to wild, but until the sentiment turns bullish, this market is likely to run a lot higher than most expect.