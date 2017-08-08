Why Most Professionals Aren’t Ready for Retirement (and What to Do Now)

How much money do you currently have saved for retirement? Do you know how much you should have saved? One in three Americans has zero retirement savings whatsoever, and 56 percent of Americans have $10,000 or less saved. That means more than half our population is woefully underprepared for their own futures.

There are varying perspectives on how much money you’ll need for retirement; some experts recommend enough principal so that you can live on 4 percent annual interest, while others draw up more detailed plans. But the exact amount isn’t as important as having a plan in place to make forward progress, and at least some idea of what you’ll need to get to your destination.

So why is it that so many professionals aren’t ready for retirement? And what should you do about it?

Why We Aren’t Prepared

So why aren’t we more prepared for retirement? Isn’t the American dream to retire wealthy, and live out the last stretch of our lives in luxury?

These are some of the biggest reasons we’re underprepared:

We don’t have the knowledge. First, we’re not equipped with the knowledge to plan our financial futures. Recent research shows that nearly two-thirds of American adults are unable to pass a basic financial literacy quiz, which includes questions about things like interest rates and personal finance. Without the knowledge that retirement is important, or the best ways to plan for retirement, how can we hope to succeed in actually planning for it?

First, we’re not equipped with the knowledge to plan our financial futures. Recent research shows that nearly two-thirds of American adults are unable to pass a basic financial literacy quiz, which includes questions about things like interest rates and personal finance. Without the knowledge that retirement is important, or the best ways to plan for retirement, how can we hope to succeed in actually planning for it? We’re afraid to invest. Second, there’s a persistent fear of making investments—especially trading stocks, even though they’re one of the safest and most profitable investments you can make. The financial crisis of 2008 put a bad taste in the mouths of millions of prospective investors (especially millennials), even though the market fully recovered in less than two years. On top of that, some people are inherently reluctant to risk any money they’ve made, even if the risk is low and the potential payoff is high.

Second, there’s a persistent fear of making investments—especially trading stocks, even though they’re one of the safest and most profitable investments you can make. The financial crisis of 2008 put a bad taste in the mouths of millions of prospective investors (especially millennials), even though the market fully recovered in less than two years. On top of that, some people are inherently reluctant to risk any money they’ve made, even if the risk is low and the potential payoff is high. We don’t have extra income. We’re also not saving enough for retirement because we don’t have the extra income to make it happen. For some people, that’s because one stream of income isn’t enough to cover basic living expenses (especially if you’re trying to support a family). For others, that’s because entertainment and other unnecessary expenses are eating up most of your funds, leaving you with nothing extra to stash away.

We’re also not saving enough for retirement because we don’t have the extra income to make it happen. For some people, that’s because one stream of income isn’t enough to cover basic living expenses (especially if you’re trying to support a family). For others, that’s because entertainment and other unnecessary expenses are eating up most of your funds, leaving you with nothing extra to stash away. We believe saving for retirement can wait. Americans are good at procrastinating their retirement savings. For adults under the age of 35, retirement seems like a distant, unimportant fantasy—and they believe saving for retirement is something for their future selves to worry about. In reality, investing in your 20s and 30s is ideal, since you’ll have the power of compound interest growing your returns over the decades.

Americans are good at procrastinating their retirement savings. For adults under the age of 35, retirement seems like a distant, unimportant fantasy—and they believe saving for retirement is something for their future selves to worry about. In reality, investing in your 20s and 30s is ideal, since you’ll have the power of compound interest growing your returns over the decades. We don’t prioritize retirement savings. As a nation, we also don’t spend much effort prioritizing the importance of retirement savings. Few high schools offer personal finance classes, and financial literacy isn’t a requirement for most college majors. On top of that, even though some employers offer investment and retirement plans, they don’t always explain them clearly to their staff. The end result is that fewer people know enough or care enough about retirement to do something about it.

How You Should Respond

If you’re reading this, and you’re well ahead of the curve, you can sit back and maintain your strategy as you inch closer to your final retirement goals. For the vast majority of you reading this, if you have little to no retirement savings, now is the time to get started.

Even if you’re apprehensive, even if you don’t have much extra money, and even if you don’t understand anything about investing, you can use these tips to make progress:

Talk to people who know what they’re doing. Even simple, personal conversations can help you become more acquainted with (and less intimidated by) investment and savings opportunities.

Even simple, personal conversations can help you become more acquainted with (and less intimidated by) investment and savings opportunities. Pick one investment option, and start pursuing it. Do you have access to a 401(k)? Are you interested in a Roth IRA? You don’t have to do everything at once; instead, limit your vision to only one option, and start learning more about it.

Do you have access to a 401(k)? Are you interested in a Roth IRA? You don’t have to do everything at once; instead, limit your vision to only one option, and start learning more about it. Come up with a budget that leaves you at least $100 extra a month. Whether it means picking up an extra job or a side gig, moving to a new apartment, or cutting out some unnecessary expenses, work up a budget that leaves you with $100 extra every month. That shouldn’t be too hard, even if things are tight. That will give you $1,200 a year, which is enough to start a savings plan. As you make more, work on saving $300, then $500, then $1,000 a month if you can. Baby steps work fine here.