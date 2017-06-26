https://www.eyebuydirect.com/blog/4-ways-to-sleep-better/

Are you nearsighted? If so, here’s some surprising news: you’re part of a global epidemic.

It's not just that things look a little blurry: myopia has been shown to have a profound lifestyle impact. Poor vision translates to everything from more accidents on the highway to subpar performance in school and lost productivity on the job. The global economic loss is around $300 billion annually; in Africa, it’s associated with more deaths than malaria. It can also can lead to serious eye diseases such as cataracts, glaucoma and myopic macular degeneration, which can all cause irreversible blindness. Studies even show that self-confidence can be affected negatively by poor eyesight.

Behind the numbers

Though we know myopia is on the rise, the exact reasons aren’t entirely clear. Some evidence suggests that screen-time is playing a significant role. Americans aged 18 and older now spend 11 hours per day in total using electronic media like TV, smartphones and computers, according to a Nielsen study. So it’s not exactly surprising that nearly two-thirds of American adults report symptoms of digital eye strain (including headaches, dry eyes and more).

I first noticed my own vision problems while studying for university after serving in the army. It was an abrupt change to suddenly coop myself up to cram over textbooks. A few months into my studies, I realized that I couldn’t see road signs clearly anymore while driving. A trip to the eye doctor confirmed that I was part of the epidemic, too. I bought my first pair of glasses and adjusted to life as a myopic.

Addressing the myopia epidemic

It’s not clear if myopia can actually be prevented, though there’s some promising research emerging on keeping your eyes healthy. For many of us, simple lifestyle changes, like spending more time outside, can work wonders—clinical studies have shown that about an hour of additional outdoor time for elementary-school kids reduced the incidence of myopia by up to 50 percent.

Reducing eye strain is important, as well, especially with all that screen time. Ultimately, the eye is a muscle, and “training” that muscle can help revitalize your vision. I like to use the 20-20-20 rule (every 20 minutes, look 20 feet away for approximately 20 seconds to relax the muscles). But there are other exercises out there, too, like shifting your focus from near to middle distance, that can help.

Beyond these measures, the greatest tool we have to fight myopia is simple awareness. In the developing world, poor vision often goes undiagnosed and its causes are frequently misunderstood. In China, where I started my first company, it was common to talk to people in rural areas who insisted that glasses caused poor vision. All too often, vision problems are simply ignored or accepted as a natural consequence of aging.

Ultimately, education and screening are a big part of the solution. Granted, this is easier said than done in certain parts of the world. Lack of access to eye doctors means that some populations will simply never be diagnosed, much less treated. Optometrists are outnumbered 8,000,000 to 1 in sub-Saharan Africa, compared to 6,000 in 1 here in North America.

Help from technology

But new technology is starting to close that gap. The New York-based startup Blink, for instance, offers an on-demand service that brings a vision-testing kit right to you door. Opternative tests eyesight using a mobile phone and desktop computer. And the groundbreaking 6 Over 6 app promises a future where we can measure the refractive error of the eye using just a smartphone. While it may take time for this technology to get in the hands of the isolated populations who need it most, there’s hope on the horizon.

Even a good prescription is of little help, however, if you can’t afford glasses. Ninety percent of the world’s vision impaired are poor, which has traditionally made corrective eyewear a luxury. But through a combination of government and charitable initiatives, not to mention online platforms driving prices down (we’re able to offer a pair of frames for as little as $6 on EyeBuyDirect, for example), glasses are slowly becoming more accessible around the world.