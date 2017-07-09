WHY NATURAL MATTRESS MATTERS IS THE BEST

NOW YOU CAN SLEEP BETTER AND ENJOY THE BENEFITS OF USING AN ORGANIC MATRESS

The secret to having a healthy and splendid life lies behind having a good night sleep. Subsequent research indicates that sleeping well at night aids the body in striving against ailment and also, a good night sleep positively alters your connection and productivity to the world. Hence, in order to live your life to the fullest, you need to have had a great night rest.

To accomplish this great pleasure in sleeping, you must first acknowledge that your comfort is very important. To have a good night sleep, you will be needing a good back support which will aid your proper spinal alignment. Look around your sleeping environment; what do you surround yourself with while you sleep? This makes a great difference.

Most mattresses acquired today comprises of chemicals that are strange and unnatural to the human body system. Yet we believe sleep is a time to permit our bodies to rejuvenate and heal themselves. The conventional approach to this matter has been to leverage technology to produce foams and other materials with enhanced comfort specifics. “Miracle is another name for hard work”, after striving we got improved technologies which come with a price.

Mother Nature has given us free gifts which we ignored before but now we see it and we are ready to make good use of it. Nature has provided us with the best and greatest unrivalled materials that are at the heart of higher comfort and support which is also in accord with our bodies. Who wouldn’t prefer comfort to austerity? I would rather sleep surrounded by the finest inorganic materials than sleep on a pile of chemical dirt, wouldn’t you?

Getting home after a long stressful day, you should allow your body to heal itself but instead, it fights dangerous chemicals all night long. At Natural Mattress Matters, the mattress is like a vacation away from the world hectic life. Our mission and goals are to serve you unconditional love through our mattress and I am afraid you wouldn’t want to leave your bed ever!

WHAT MAKES UP THE NATURAL MATTRESS MATTERS?

STANDARD ORGANIC COTTON

Our cotton is grown in U.S by the finest of men, without the use chemicals (fertilizers, synthetic pesticides or genetically modified organism). Organic cotton is a healthier and safer alternative compared to chemically treated foams in mattress

STANDARD ORGANIC WOOL

Natural wool takes away moisture, provides temperature regulation, provides necessary fire protection as expected and makes you feel comfortable in any season you are. We eliminate harmful chemical substances during the processing of wool which facilitates healthy and well-treated sheep

ORGANIC LATEX

A comfortable and luxurious foam is created from the latex sap which is harvested from the rubber tree. Our only source of latex is from reputable certified organic suppliers which are to ensure fair labour practice, purity, and a healthy farming support to protect our planet’s latex forest unlike synthetics. Our finished latex is also certified to the Global Organic Latex Standard (GOLS).

INNERSPRING MADE OF STEEL

Here at Natural Mattress Matters, we make use of innersprings of the highest quality. We also make use of a continuous inner spring coil in order to provide a stable and motion transfer reducing support to ensure you are comfortable and have a very good support. Our steel spring which provides heavy duty support doesn’t affect your health in any negative way.

SUPPORT – COILS INDIVIDUALLY ENCLOSED WITH ORGANIC COTTON

We design the best quality luxury model with a strong and supportive base. Each certified organic cotton fabric contains a coil enclosed in them and are hand assembled in order to ensure movement isolation and isolation of the pressure point relieving comfort that contours to your body.

COMFORT - COILS INDIVIDUALLY ENCLOSED WITH ORGANIC COTTON

The second layer also contains certified organic cotton fabric that is also individually wrapped and hand assembled. In our luxury model, this second layer includes body contouring comfort to provide a softer, and pressure point relieving feeling.

CERTIFIED FIRE PROTECTION

Polyurethane foam is the most commonly used filler for mattresses. The National Association of State Fire Marshal refers to it as “Solid Gasoline” because it is a highly flammable petroleum material. Due to this reason, polyurethane foams are wrapped with fire retardant chemicals or treated typically. Most fire retardant agents used are never disclosed by manufacturers due to its health and toxicity concerns.

Here at NATURAL MATTRESS MATTERS, we would never put your health at risk by using fire retardant or questionable chemicals. We make use of superior design products that don’t involve the use or need of any of these chemicals. An example of a filling material we use is Organic cotton. They are superior material and much less flammable. After extensive research on our product, they have been designed not to need fire retardant chemicals. Our approach stands out with the aim of providing special and unique products that also complies with all Federal and State Flammability Standards.

NATURAL MATTRESS MATTERS DOESN’T CONTAIN THE FOLLOWING?

Unsafe Chemicals Here at NATURAL MATTRESS MATTERS, we take great caution in our principle and avoid the use of unsafe chemicals. Mattress materials that are conventional such as such as vinyl/PVC and polyurethane foam are avoided and replaced with materials such as organic cotton, organic latex mattress rubber and organic wool. Lastly, eliminates perfluorinated chemicals (PFCs), questionable fire retardant chemicals, and antibacterial biocides.

Specifically, the following cannot be found in our product

NO GMO Cotton or other GMO fibres

NO Memory Foam or other forms of Polyurethane Foam

NO Harmful Glues or Adhesives

NO Flame Retardants or Flame Retardant Barriers

NO Soybean or Bio-based Foam (polyurethane foam with soybean oil mixed in)

NO Synthetic Latex Rubber