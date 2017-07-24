Why Not Spend an Evening With This Creepy German Thriller?

What writer hasn’t longed to get far away from ordinary life to do some real work? To bask in isolation? To find someplace beautiful and completely unknown where it’s easy to forget the distractions of the quotidian and just concentrate on the creative process? Or, maybe nudge it along a little if things aren’t flowing that well....

That’s all that the German narrator of You Should Have Left by Daniel Kehlmann wants to do when he and his wife decide to spend a week in a secluded mountain hideaway up a wildly vertiginous road. He’s under pressure to write the sequel to his uber-successful trashy movie Besties. And the pressure isn’t just coming from his agent. His classy actress wife thinks his work is crap, so he has artistic performance anxiety, too.

You have to wonder why he didn’t leave her and their young daughter behind if she’s such a buzz kill.

But of course, there’d be no story if he wasn’t haunted by personal demons and hadn’t chosen a weird and isolated house to work in. It has echoes of the house in Shirley Jackson’s The Haunting, though it’s modern and not at all grotesque. The writing, too, is stripped rather than ornate and not psychologically deep. Still, you can’t help waiting for a caretaker to show up like the one in Jackson’s novel who warns, “No one can hear you if you scream in the night.....No one lives any nearer than the town. No one else will come any nearer than that. In the night...in the dark.”

The narrator writes in his journal about his struggles and the weird things he sees—or thinks he sees. He leaves sentences enigmatically unfinished. You wonder if he’s going mad, and he does, too. So we have what at first seems like a classic ghost story with apparitions, strange happenings, and possible blackouts. But then the story unexpectedly shifts into a totally different genre that I won’t label because it would give too much away. All I will say is that this transformation is a great surprise and that the book is a quick, fun, breathless read. It’s inventive and scary—and a delightful take on the writing life.

The publisher, however, misleadingly calls the tiny 104-page book a novel. It’s more like a novella and wildly overpriced at $18.00. The Kindle edition is more reasonable at $9.99, but you could also wait till the paperback comes out—or even the movie. It’ll make a dynamite thriller with Michael Fassbender looking intense, pained, and crazed, and special effects would fill in the blanks.