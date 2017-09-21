WHY NOT YOU?

This is a story you probably never heard before. In 1867 a woman by the name of Madame C.J. Walker was born into a slave family as Sarah Breedlove in Delta, Louisiana. Despite her many trials, set backs and heartbreak by the age of 43, she emerged from her incredibly challenging and humble beginnings to become the very first self-made woman millionaire in America. In today's currency she would have been worth over 24 million dollars. As you can imagine, she accomplished this astounding achievement during a time of overwhelming racial and gender discrimination and bias. Sarah Breedlove, at her core, was an entrepreneur’s entrepreneur and she made her fortune by developing and marketing a successful line of beauty and hair products for black women under the company she founded, Madame C.J. Walker Manufacturing Company.

In a time where the majority of our nation's African American people and women (as a gender) had little education and were either unemployed or underemployed, C.J. Walker was determined and believed she could make it. By 1913, her company had a sales force of over 20,000 people throughout the U.S., Central America and the Caribbean. Her sales agents (mostly African American women) went from making $2 a week as domestic workers to $25 a week selling Walker’s products (Back then that was like going from $47 a week to $724 a week in today's dollars). To the lives she touched, she was a savior who opened up a world of new opportunities and incredible possibilities.

C.J. Walker once said, “I was a woman who came from the cotton fields of the South. From there I was promoted to the washtub. From there I was promoted to the cook kitchen. And from there I promoted myself into the business of manufacturing hair goods and preparations. I have built my own factory on my own ground. I got my start by giving myself a start.”

So how does a black woman born into slavery and absolute poverty in the late 1800's emerge as the first self-made woman millionaire? Well, C.J. Walker was a force of nature and an incredible success story for one remarkable reason. Regardless of what she looked like, where she came from or the circumstances she was born into, she never, ever quit believing in herself. Even when her own husband thought she should be happy earning ten dollars a day from her product sales she never quit believing she could do much much more.

You see, belief is a powerful, unshakable force that can move mountains in our lives. A true sincere belief in ourselves makes us impervious to setbacks, to trials, to adversity and to the people who may stand in our way. Belief often makes those immovable things and negative people...move aside and so as C.J says 'You must first get your start by giving yourself a start' and that means...start by believing in yourself.

In order for us to do something truly great in this world there must first be a fire of belief that burns uniquely within us that is impervious to the doubts that try to smother the very essence of our providential greatness. Yes, I believe that every person has the power within them to do great things, however, that greatness is entirely up to that individual's belief system.

Whatever it is that we want in life CAN BE ours as long as we first believe we can achieve it. Belief creates conviction, conviction creates persistence, persistence creates perseverance and perseverance creates unlimited opportunities for greatness.

“Beyond the shadows of our doubt lies an ocean of extraordinary possibilities; things that could have been or could be; if we only had the faith to see them through. Our doubts betray and deflect us from our true selves and deprive us of our chances to love, to achieve, to trust, or to know what we’re truly capable of…all because we confide in our fears rather than endeavor towards our rightful providences”. ~Jason Versey A Walk with Prudence

I know this all sounds a bit 'rah rah' and a tad cliche' but I’m convinced of the power of belief because I'm living proof and I know that there are millions of people out there (just like me) who have believed in themselves, have pushed beyond their struggles and have overcome adversity to realize a dream or a different conscious reality. For me, I know what it's like to grow up fatherless, in poverty amid family dysfunction, addictions and abuse and I can honestly say that none of those conditions or situations matter if you truly believe in yourself. With the right perspective, I would argue that those conditions actually make you a better, stronger and more complete person. I often say... "The best education we can ever receive is from the University of Adversity. It's the only place of learning that rewards us when we fail."

Many of you might not know that for most of the majority of my adolescent and teenage life I tested extremely low academically and up until the fall of my sophomore year of high school I was placed into very low level classes. That early fall semester I believed I was meant for something better. All my peers were in college prep classes and there was a huge chasm of embarrassment created within me every time the bell would ring and we went our separate ways down the hall—each to our (seemingly) pre-determined futures. With the conviction that I could do what my peers could do, academically, I went to my guidance counselor and I asked to be put in all A.P. college prep classes. I remember the laugh that escaped Mr. Wills. Bless his heart, he clearly didn’t share the same belief I had in myself. That’s ok, most people won't. At first he discouraged me from making such a drastic and aggressive academic leap forward. He politely recommended that I start getting better grades in my lower level classes, if I did then he would think about gradually exposing me to more and more challenging curriculum. That wasn't good enough for me. I knew if I didn’t get into those classes now my chances for college were slim and time was running out. So, I stood firm and demanded that all my classes be transferred over to phase 5 advanced placement college prep classes...immediately.

During my impassioned plea, I even threatened to quit school unless he did. He was astonished at my resolve. He said in all his years as a guidance counselor no one had ever demanded to be put in advanced classes. I told him I believed in myself and then blurted out something that would resonate with me for the rest of my life. Holding back tears I said "Why not me?" I don't know where it came from but it was a powerful question that cracked his sensible armor. To his credit, against his better judgement that morning, he finally relented and handed me my new class schedule with the caveat that if I failed just one of those classes he would return me back to the lower level classes that I had tested into. Now, I'm not going to say it was easy, it was extremely difficult but by the time I was a senior I was an honor student and I never took anything other than AP college preparatory classes. Which then led to something very special....

That one moment of belief, way back in 1985, in my guidance counselor's office ultimately led to me receiving college acceptance letters from Ithaca State College, Plymouth State College, and Springfield College. Ultimately, I settled on Springfield. Some notable graduates from this great private college are the WWE's John Cena, singer Don Ho, NFL coaches Steve Spaguolo and Dick McPhearson, and Olympic Gold medalist Jeff Blatnick. Now twenty-seven years ago tuition at Springfield College was a whopping $15,000 dollars a year. It might as well have been $50,000 because I couldn't afford it BUT I knew with certainty that I would still go. I held the belief, "Why not me?" I knew where there was a will...there was a way. That belief, alone, can move mountains in our lives. Long story short, I graduated four years later while working fifty hours a week including weekends while also participating in football, running indoor and outdoor track and earned my room and board by becoming a Resident Assistant. I had the will and somehow found a way.

More importantly, as a child I somehow held the sincere belief and dream that I would one day have a loving, positive, caring, nurturing, inspiring, fun, spiritual and positive family that would be free from poverty, addiction and abuse. It took me to the age of thirty to finally meet my amazing wife but for the past seventeen years I have been able to experience everything I dreamed and believed a marriage and family could be.

Now, I don't share my story with you to proclaim that I am something special. On the contrary, there is absolutely nothing special about me. I have my own short comings, my own insecurities and my own deep rooted issues but one thing I do have is a deep unwavering belief that there is a great power that resides within me and I'm convinced that it's a power that resides in you too and that is holding to a “belief” is a power in and of...itself.

Madame C.J Walker knew her power. Belief, alone, is enough to spark a fire that unleashes a voice within us that blurts out with tears in our eyes..."Why not me?" History has proven (for me and others) time and time again. I know, for a fact, that belief creates conviction, conviction creates persistence, persistence creates perseverance and perseverance creates unlimited opportunities for greatness. You see, belief is a powerful, unshakable force that can move mountains in our lives. A true sincere belief in ourselves makes us impervious to setbacks, to trials, to adversity and to the people who may stand in our way. Looking at where I and many others have come from how could I believe anything else? So, why not you?

“Sometimes the greatest thing we can ask ourselves is “Why not me?” Anyone who has ever accomplished anything worthwhile has either verbalized or internalized this question. The beauty of the answer is that it completely depends on us. We are all innately capable of doing incredible and wonderful things. Having confidence in who we are starts with asking “Why not me?” So my friends…Why not you?” ― Jason Versey, A Walk with Prudence