Why Parenthood is the best job in the world

We all have our careers that we choose over others. But you and I know that there is one profession that every person has to undertake. That is parenthood. You might wonder why I call it a profession but let’s face reality. If you are a parent, you and I know that you are the first teacher and doctor of your toddler.

If you were to ask me, I would forever choose motherhood as my best profession. The experience that comes with this is indefinable. The joys and exciting moments that accompany this job can keep all your stress away. Those awkward questions not only make you laugh but they also have some lessons that you can learn about life.

A child who saw her mom is not talking to her dad asked her, “why are not talking my dad?” Even when you think they are too little, they too care about you.

Do doctors prescribe kids as a medicine to people with stress condition? I hope they do. Even if you don’t want to laugh, these toddlers have their way to make you do it. I believe laughter is like a medicine to an angry soul and a stressed person.

It can be more exciting especially when bringing up twins. Those early morning fights, reports about who did what and where are what makes it the best job. They get you distracted, and nothing can do that better than kids.

I prefer to differ with those who say that parenting is hard. While there can be a situation that you might consider this beautiful profession an obstacle, it is one circumstance that prepares you for your future.

Let’s look at it this way.

Let’s assume you are a farmer and you have a child with the condition that you cannot even offer first aid. Don’t you think that this can motivate you to take medical studies?

I was motivated to work from home after seeing how my kids get disturbed when I leave them to go to the office. We all know how a 9-5 job operates. I barely had time for my babies. Every time I was leaving, they would ask me, “You are going to that place again? When will you play with us?”

I can’t imagine the pain they went through after I left.

Today I’m a freelancer, and I work with them all over my body. I teach them values that prepare them for the future.

We can all agree here that it feels awesome to see your child become what he aspired to be all through his life. Not only did you contribute to his success through funding his education but also his character. In parenthood, you have no losses but profits.

This is the only profession where you learn everything by yourself, and there is no competitor. I have never heard of someone being taught how to become a parent and failed the exam.

If you ask me today and forever, I would still choose to be a parent as my best profession. This is the profession where sometimes and I’m a music teacher and a comedian.