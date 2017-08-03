Why Personality Tests Are Valuable in Franchising

People are a crucial part of a successful business. Choosing the right employees is as important for franchisees as choosing the right franchisees is for franchisors. The wrong hire can do more damage than you think, so it’s smart to use every available resource to make sure you’re hiring the right people.

Personality tests – or more specifically online behavioral assessments – used in conjunction with traditional hiring techniques can significantly increase your chances of hiring top-tier employees. In fact, we believe in it so much that not only do we provide the assessments to franchisees to improve their hiring, we also use the assessments ourselves to vet potential franchisees and corporate employees.

Find a franchisor that offers extra support and tools like behavioral assessments.

Behavioral assessments are used in a wide variety of industries, but they work best when you can match up performance ratings of at least 75 to 100 employees in a single job function. Simply stated, unless you are a mega multi-unit franchisee, personality tests aren’t a tool you can create on your own. Franchisees should look for franchisors that offer this kind of support.

Using the data of an entire system can help each individual franchisee be more successful. After existing employees take the test to measure their likely behaviors and areas of competence, the franchisor can pinpoint what traits and behaviors are needed for each position systemwide. A franchisor should provide this information – and a customized test for potential hires – to franchisees to use in their stores.

Incorporate personality tests into your hiring process.

Before adding a behavioral assessment to your hiring process, make sure it’s business focused and user friendly. It’s important that the assessment is easy to access, quick to take (no more than 45 minutes) and immediately scored. The test should use business-oriented language, not psychological terms. You want the test to be user friendly so it doesn’t frustrate potential hires and distort their results.

Decide if you want potential hires to take the test at the beginning of your process to reduce the applicant pool or if you want to use the test at the end as a confirmation of your choice. There is merit to both methods, but either way make sure you still also use traditional hiring methods like reviewing resumes and interviewing candidates. At Penn Station, for example, we use the assessment at the end of our hiring process for all corporate employees, while franchisees are free to use the tool as they see best.

While behavioral assessments can be a helpful tool in hiring, they are not the end all, be all. A candidate’s industry familiarity, experience and education are still critical factors in determining if the candidate will succeed. Using the assessment in combination with reviewing a resume and interviewing a candidate leads to the highest likelihood of hiring a top performer and decreases the likelihood of making the wrong hire.

The behavioral assessment results also provide insights for the new employee’s superiors on how to manage the employee. Managers can use the assessment to understand what kind of management styles new employees respond best to, cutting out a sometimes lengthy process of finding the best style for each employee. This helps employees get a jump start once they’re hired, further increasing the likelihood they’ll be successful.