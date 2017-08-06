Why Pro-Choice Policy Belongs in the Better Deal

Last month, the Democratic Party pitched American voters its policy agenda, The Better Deal: Better Jobs, Better Wages, Better Futures. The Better Deal proposes massive federal spending and new government oversight programs to relieve income and economic inequality. But it omits what has been a major feature of the party’s social platform: guaranteed security and protection of women’s reproductive rights

On Monday, Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee chairman Rep. Ben Ray Luján (NM) announced that, in prioritizing economic growth, the party would now fund pro-life and anti-choice candidates in conservative districts. In an interview with The Hill, Luján said, “there is not a litmus test for Democratic candidates” and cited the party’s need to build a wider coalition moving into the 2018 midterm elections. His announcement follows statements made by independent Sen. Bernie Sanders (VT), who earlier this year campaigned alongside a pro-life Democrat running for mayor in Omaha, Nebraska. The new Democratic platform, Sanders says, should not be focused on identity politics or culture, but on the economy—and the DCCC agrees.

The Better Deal advocates for campaign finance reform, stronger antitrust laws, extended small business tax credits, comprehensive health care, a massive infrastructure package, and higher wages. This new policy agenda reflects the Democratic Party’s push to regroup and rebuild after crushing electoral losses in 2016, and evokes a populist message aimed directly at the white working-class Americans who propelled Donald Trump into the White House. But it ignores the larger implications of women's reproductive freedom.

Abortions have always been morally divisive. Public opinion often frames this debate in a principled binary, right versus wrong, but the strongest argument for pro-choice policy isn’t moral or social, it’s economic. Anti-choice laws don’t just hurt women; they stymie economic growth and reinforce income inequality. For the Better Deal to work, Democrats must acknowledge the economic impact of legal abortions.

Economics frequently drive women to obtain abortions. In 2005, the Guttmacher Institute asked 1,209 women having abortions why they sought them. In the survey, 73 percent of women said they could not afford a child at that time and 74 percent felt that a child would interfere with their work, education, or family responsibilities. Demographics of women seeking abortions match these findings; unintended pregnancies are much more common among low-income women and 75 percent of abortion patients make incomes under 200 percent of the federal poverty level. Abortions rose during the 2008 recession, particularly among low-income women who, after losing jobs and income, felt financially unprepared to have a child. It seems reasonable to conclude that many of these women would have continued their pregnancies with more financial resources.

Women who want an abortion but are unable to obtain one are also economically disadvantaged. Despite comparable financial security at the time of conception, these women were three times as likely to fall into poverty and more likely to be unemployed two years later, according to a study by the Advancing New Standards in Reproductive Health. In contrast, women who sought abortions and obtained them were more likely to fulfill employment and educational goals. These results should be expected; the emotional and financial expectations of childrearing are daunting for any parent and pose even higher challenges when the pregnancy is unplanned.

The 1973 Supreme Court decision Roe v. Wade, by legalizing abortion nationwide, contributed to stronger economic and social outcomes for mothers and children. Living standards across all incomes improved, with fewer children being raised in poverty, in single parent households, or reliant on welfare. Phillip Levine, a professor at Wellesley College, argues that abortions are a contributing factor to success for children born just after the ruling, who as a generation were more likely to graduate college and less likely to rely on welfare or raise children as single parents. Levine says, “An empirical fact is that the [children] who were born [after the Roe v. Wade decision] are the ones who were more likely to have better economic outcomes.” Abortion restrictions limit a woman’s chances of improving her financial security, which makes it harder for her to raise children in a secure, stable, healthy environment in the future. In turn, legalized abortions foster stronger communities and better outcomes for mothers and children.

Democrats have always been the party of equality and opportunity, and have always sought to reduce financial burdens on families. Abandoning pro-choice policy is antithetical to these goals. Policy should seek to prevent unwanted pregnancies with better education and health care, but abortion must remain an option for women who are financially unprepared or in any way unwilling to have a child. Economic security is crucial not just for the white working class men who voted for Trump, but also for the countless women choosing whether to continue a pregnancy.

Abortion access is not a separate issue from the economic plan outlined in the Better Deal. To be anti-choice represents a repudiation of economic justice, social justice, and human rights, to say nothing of going against national public opinion. If the goal is the eradication of income inequality and the triumph of equality of opportunity, then we cannot reverse a woman’s right to choose.