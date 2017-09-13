Why Process Compliance Is Critical in Franchising

When franchisees buy into a franchise, they should be paying for proven processes and systems that hopefully give them a greater likelihood of success. While success certainly isn’t guaranteed, before signing a franchise agreement a potential franchisee should intimately understand the depth of the franchisor’s policies and procedures and be willing to explicitly follow those procedures, even when the franchisee might disagree with the logic.

Processes for Every Step

Franchisors should have a system or procedure for every part of the business down to the small details. For example, in a sandwich restaurant, there should be processes for how to slice cheese, how to add condiments to a sandwich, how to do inventory, how to greet customers and more. Think of every station in the restaurant. Then, imagine set processes for each of those. If you are considering becoming a franchisee in a brand with limited systems, ask yourself what you are truly paying for in the process.

Employees and franchisees shouldn’t have to guess about anything or attempt it on their own. To make sure a franchisor doesn’t leave it to franchisees to figure out how to run the business, talk to existing franchisees. They should be able to tell you truthfully if there is an operations manual and how detailed and easy to follow it is.

Processes for Brand Consistency

When customers eat at a chain restaurant, they want the same experience no matter which location they visit. That consistency comes from franchisees following a franchisor’s detailed processes, and it strengthens the brand as a whole. A lack of set procedures creates variances in the standard and makes it hard to guarantee the same experience at different locations owned by different franchisees.

Franchises are only as strong as their weakest link, which is why performance evaluations are important to developing a successful brand. These performance evaluations – usually performed by area representatives from the corporate office – check to see how closely a location is following the set procedures. If there are egregious violations, the corporate office may prevent that franchisee from opening additional locations. One location’s variances can reflect negatively on the entire system, especially other locations in the market.

Processes Help Franchisees

One of the major reasons to buy into a franchise is so that you don’t have to reinvent the wheel, which makes choosing a franchisor with processes you trust critical. If you think you’re going to want to ignore the franchisor’s processes and create your own, start your own restaurant or find another franchisor that aligns better with how you want to operate your business. Why pay for something if you are not going to use it?

Following the brand’s systems helps franchisees succeed. For example, Penn Station’s top franchisees by sales volume and performance evaluations tend to be very process oriented. In fact, successful multi-unit franchisees often not only follow the franchisor’s procedures to the letter, but also create their own additional procedures. With multiple units, franchisees have to leverage the talent of others through the consistencies of the message and policies. Adding policies for activities like when to deposit the day’s earnings or how often to take inventory on big ticket menu items helps streamline their business.

The reality is most changes in the system tend to come from the field. With only one company-owned unit out of more than 300, we rely on the franchisees to help hone and improve the systems for the betterment of the brand. This requires candor, an open door policy and the franchisee and franchisor staying in constant communication about the ever-changing landscape of our industry.

Fast casual restaurants are a pennies business, meaning every small part of the business is critical to success. Not following the process for how much meat to put on a sandwich or how thin to slice cheese can cost a franchisee and decrease profits. It also decreases brand consistency and can hurt the business of other franchisees in the market.