Why Public School Should Do More For LGBTQ Bullied Youth

In today’s multifaceted culture, it isn’t tough to discover variances amongst high school students. Irrespective of age, race, and gender, many department administrators overlook or fail to recognize a student’s sexual orientation. With severe penalties and discrimination lawsuits on the rise in American culture, school superintendents must be cautious about how they grip bullying cases, especially when it comes to LGBTQ youth.

It didn’t take long for me to characterize high school as a gay man – an emotional and dramatic place occupied with new faces. I started high school in 2004. Friendships were formed, scholars were focused on attaining grades that live up to their parent’s standards and others were still bottomless in thought about what university they wanted to attend. Don’t forget to embrace the irresistible relationship gossip and outrageous weekend gatherings only the “cool” kids would throw. As you can imagine, high school is a lot different now than it was twenty years back.

I was raised in a quiet town and had the mammoth pleasure of entering a delightful high school which provided me with a firm foundation for my future. Of course, I went into this new institution with all of the wrong ideas. I believed I would skate through my four years of high school without a problem. I never considered bullying as something that I would have to overcome.

Over 82% of LGBTQ students in school have described situations of being bullied. It wasn’t until a few weeks into my freshman year that I would become one of these statistics. The bullying finally concluded when I required justice for what was happening – three and a half years later after it started.

I was frightened and didn’t know how the school would reply. I was hesitant of how this would be resolved. Would I be in distress as well? Will the school take suitable action to stop the mistreatment? I stood my ground and walked into the main office of the school where I commanded that I see the principal. It didn’t take long before the school knew they had a large dispute on their hands. The school social worker and counselors came to talk to me as well as other administration. They assured the problem would be handled properly and professionally.

So why did it take me three years to report the bullying? I was frightened. Statistics show that over 61% of bullied LGBT students actually report it to school administration. The rest of the scholars live with the penalties each day. It is serious that public and private schools raise additional awareness for harassment. These topics need to include why bullying occurs, how to stop it and how to report it. In addition, school officers should make themselves more accessible to students who need support services. Often times school administrators are painted with a false image that they are against the students. Though I must agree with this imagery at times, I believe that by keeping an open relationship and relating to the students’ needs can allow for a more individual relationship with each of those LGBT bullied youth who struggle more frequently than straight students.

www.nobullying.com

Parents must also stay vigilant to their child’s requests. Students who are tormented should feel comfortable sharing personal events with their parents, such as bullying and harassment. By doing this, parents can assist the school in combatting bullying among LGBT youth.

For myself, I always looked up to my teachers as role models. As someone who was the center of a bullying scandal in high school, it can be problematic to accept the heaviness that is put on you. Having a support system is vital to prevent additional actions or possible suicide.

